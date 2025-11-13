Williams Fractal Trailing Stop is a professional trading tool that combines the principles of Bill Williams fractal analysis with an adaptive trailing stop mechanism. The indicator provides an accurate definition of the moments for profit taking and minimizing market risks.





The system automatically identifies fractal structures on the chart and calculates optimal levels for moving a stop order. This allows you to protect profits and limit losses without constant manual intervention.













The indicator continuously analyzes market dynamics and adjusts stop-loss levels in accordance with changes in the price structure. You get a professional risk management tool in real time.













Complex mathematical calculations of fractals have been transformed into understandable graphical signals. No deep study of theory is required - the system provides ready-made solutions for capital protection.













The indicator identifies key fractal levels and uses them as benchmarks for setting a dynamic stop order. When new extremes are reached, the system automatically moves the stop level.













Williams Fractal Trailing Stop transforms complex fractal analysis techniques into a practical tool for everyday trading, providing professional risk management for traders of any level of training. Determine the entry points to a trade here and now with the Williams fractal trailing stop indicator.













Push notifications when a trend changes. Always keep up to date with events. After purchasing the indicator, write to me via Telegram to receive the settings file. t.me/j32056





It is used and there are ready-made settings for XAUUSD,NDX100 Optimal timeframe M5





Use additional factors to enter the trend,

and translate the signals into understandable English for additional reliability.