PulseBar EA is a dynamic multi-group breakout scalping Expert Advisor that combines volatility pulse detection with candlestick breakout logic to capture rapid intraday price movements. Built with precision algorithms and group-based trade management, it delivers consistent scalping performance across volatile market sessions.

Whether you trade XAU/USD (Gold), major forex pairs, or indices, PulseBar EA adapts seamlessly to changing momentum, identifying breakout “pulse bars” and executing trades at optimal timing with built-in money management.





Key Features

Breakout Pulse Detection: Identifies the strongest momentum bars (pulse bars) to trigger breakout entries.

Multi-Group Scalping Logic: Opens and manages multiple trade groups independently for better control and reduced drawdown.

Smart Averaging System: Adds follow-up trades with precision spacing and dynamic lot sizing.

Fully Automated Execution: From signal detection to order closure, every step runs automatically with professional-grade accuracy.

Low-Risk Trade Management: Includes adjustable pip gap, profit target, and trailing system for customized strategies.

Multi-Pair & Gold Optimized: Works effectively on XAU/USD and all major currency pairs.

Timeframe Flexibility: Ideal for M1–M15 scalping; supports higher timeframes for conservative trading.

News & Volatility Filter (optional): Avoids false signals during high-impact events.



