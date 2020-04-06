PulseBar EA

PulseBar EA is a dynamic multi-group breakout scalping Expert Advisor that combines volatility pulse detection with candlestick breakout logic to capture rapid intraday price movements. Built with precision algorithms and group-based trade management, it delivers consistent scalping performance across volatile market sessions.

Whether you trade XAU/USD (Gold), major forex pairs, or indices, PulseBar EA adapts seamlessly to changing momentum, identifying breakout “pulse bars” and executing trades at optimal timing with built-in money management.


Key Features

  • Breakout Pulse Detection: Identifies the strongest momentum bars (pulse bars) to trigger breakout entries.

  • Multi-Group Scalping Logic: Opens and manages multiple trade groups independently for better control and reduced drawdown.

  • Smart Averaging System: Adds follow-up trades with precision spacing and dynamic lot sizing.

  • Fully Automated Execution: From signal detection to order closure, every step runs automatically with professional-grade accuracy.

  • Low-Risk Trade Management: Includes adjustable pip gap, profit target, and trailing system for customized strategies.

  • Multi-Pair & Gold Optimized: Works effectively on XAU/USD and all major currency pairs.

  • Timeframe Flexibility: Ideal for M1–M15 scalping; supports higher timeframes for conservative trading.

  • News & Volatility Filter (optional): Avoids false signals during high-impact events.


  • Recommended Pairs: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
  • Best Timeframes: M1, M5, M15
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Minimum Balance: $100+
