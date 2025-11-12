PulseBar EA
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
PulseBar EA is a dynamic multi-group breakout scalping Expert Advisor that combines volatility pulse detection with candlestick breakout logic to capture rapid intraday price movements. Built with precision algorithms and group-based trade management, it delivers consistent scalping performance across volatile market sessions.
Whether you trade XAU/USD (Gold), major forex pairs, or indices, PulseBar EA adapts seamlessly to changing momentum, identifying breakout “pulse bars” and executing trades at optimal timing with built-in money management.
Key Features
Breakout Pulse Detection: Identifies the strongest momentum bars (pulse bars) to trigger breakout entries.
Multi-Group Scalping Logic: Opens and manages multiple trade groups independently for better control and reduced drawdown.
Smart Averaging System: Adds follow-up trades with precision spacing and dynamic lot sizing.
Fully Automated Execution: From signal detection to order closure, every step runs automatically with professional-grade accuracy.
Low-Risk Trade Management: Includes adjustable pip gap, profit target, and trailing system for customized strategies.
Multi-Pair & Gold Optimized: Works effectively on XAU/USD and all major currency pairs.
Timeframe Flexibility: Ideal for M1–M15 scalping; supports higher timeframes for conservative trading.
News & Volatility Filter (optional): Avoids false signals during high-impact events.
- Recommended Pairs: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
- Best Timeframes: M1, M5, M15
- Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
- Minimum Balance: $100+