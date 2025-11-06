All in One Screen
- Indicatori
- Burak Baltaci
- Versione: 1.0
Hello everyone,
I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time.
- First, what is this feature used for? ;
- Fibonacci Levels
- FVG and Order Block Levels
- Ichimoku Indicator
- Envelopes, Bollinger Bands
- Donchian Channels
- Retest Zones
- Support and Resistance Zones
- Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators.
- 1. What is on the Control Panel Screen? ;
Real-time price data from the last 100 candles to obtain Fibonacci values, HH & LL values.
Fibonacci Levels by analyzing the last 100 candles.
Order Block and FVG Values (also displayed to the user as horizontal rectangles on the chart).
- 2. What's on the Control Panel Screen? ;
- ATR Indicator Data.
- Stochastic Indicator Data.
- Ichimoku Indicator Data.
- DonChain Indicator Data.
- Bollinger Band Indicator Data
- Envelopes Indicator Data
- 3. What is on the Dashboard Screen? ;
All values and data you see on the 1st and 2nd Dashboard screens are analyzed in the background using the multi-timeframe feature. What do these data tell you across all timeframes? Buy & Sell displays these data as percentages and indicates a direction to the user.
Please note that this is just an indicator. It does not constitute investment advice.