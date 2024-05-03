Easy Funded MT5

4.65

Easy Funded MT5 is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here


You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge.

Which HFT Prop Firms can I use? You can use it on almost ALL HFT FRIENDLY PROP FIRMS. but please keep in mind that if any prop firm allows HFT It doesnt mean that is its HFT FRIENDLY, Please read my blogpost before buying a challenge and if you are not sure thatyour prop firm is HFT FRIENLDY or not please send me a DM and ask. I can inform you if I know and also will tell you ONE VERY RELIABLE PROP FIRM which you can get special bonus for buying challenges with my link, for that write me before you buy the challenge

What about HFT for MT4? Please check Smart Funded HFT for all HFT allowed mt4 prop firms

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111440

Which HFT Prop Firm to choose? I am also a trader as you are and I have good experience with HFT Prop Firms, their payouts, their rules, and exclusive discount options. Please read the following blog which is written based on my real experience of HFT Prop Firms

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757421&nbsp; please read first and if needed more information send me a DM

I am funded what is next?

1)I have limited quantity funded ea which you can use in your funded accounts and which aligns with all the rules of HFT Prop firms including consistency rules. Please send me a DM for more information

2) Everybody who buys a challenge through my link and writes a review will be added to Smart Funded Signals for one month free.

Do I need a VPS, Set Files or to adjust settings frequently? No, the EA is designed for simplicity, requiring no VPS, set files, or complex settings adjustments. Just load, set the lot size, and run. Please check check easy setup video below.

Can I rent before purchasing?  Yes, there's a limited-time rental option available at a promotional price, allowing you to test its effectiveness in your challenge.

How to buy or rent Smart Funded HFT on Mql5?  Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#site

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#terminal

How to install on Easy Funded MT5 on terminal?  Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#use

What happens after I leave a review? After leaving a review, if you decide to purchase the EA, the rental fee will be refunded. Additionally, you'll gain access to an exclusive group for further support and insights. Please send me a DM for that option.

Is Easy Funded MT5 suitable for all traders?  It's crafted for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly approach ensures that anyone can use it effectively, with minimal setup required.

 

THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO PASS THE HFT CHALLENGES OF PROP FIRMS THAT ALLOW ITS USE. DO NOT USE IT ANY CHALLENGES WHICH DOES NOT ALLOW HFT USAGE/ FUNDED ACCOUNTS / LIVE ACCOUNTS

What Makes Easy Funded MT5  Stand Out:

  • The Fastest results

  • Just need a loptop or pc

  • Requiring no VPS, Set Files

  • Ability of passing challenges on other time frames than depending only to new York open such as others in the market

  • Acount protection even if never needed

  • Set the timer if you wish. it will operate automatically and stop after target reache

How to Dive In:

  • Rent or Buy the Easy Funded Mt5.
  • Conquer your challenge, and if you rented, witness its performance.
  • Leave an honest review on the MQL5 Marketplace.
  • If you decide to buy, send a screenshot, and the rental fee will be refunded.

 PLEASE CHECK ALL MEDIA TO SEE LATEST RESULTS 

Advised Settings for Different Brokers and Instruments:

Please send me a dm for details before buying the challenge. I will guide you and you might have bonuses if you contact me before buying challenges.

I also give remote support for beginners                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Video Easy Funded MT5
Reviews 55
Abdul Wahab
3956
Abdul Wahab 2026.05.02 10:40 
 

I purchased this EA, and starting using it with my best .set files, I'll share the results and my experience on my profile and I'll update the rating as well, for now full rating. if anyone else using it, please share your expericene with this bot.

Nilsac
19
Nilsac 2026.03.16 18:21 
 

I purchased the EA and I am very satisfied with it. I received a lot of help via Telegram regarding the setup, as well as recommendations for a VPS. Afterwards, the creator also reviewed my configuration and optimized it. The response times were very fast, and everything worked immediately. I should also mention that I used a prop firm that is truly HFT-friendly. Overall, I can definitely say that everything worked perfectly. I would do it again anytime and I am very satisfied.

Filip Tomasz Wilczega
135
Filip Tomasz Wilczega 2025.01.27 19:15 
 

this ea is really working, i was sceptical at the beginning, but today, with seller support i was passed aurafunded within 5 minutes.

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
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Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
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5 (3)
Experts
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Abdul Wahab
3956
Abdul Wahab 2026.05.02 10:40 
 

I purchased this EA, and starting using it with my best .set files, I'll share the results and my experience on my profile and I'll update the rating as well, for now full rating. if anyone else using it, please share your expericene with this bot.

Nilsac
19
Nilsac 2026.03.16 18:21 
 

I purchased the EA and I am very satisfied with it. I received a lot of help via Telegram regarding the setup, as well as recommendations for a VPS. Afterwards, the creator also reviewed my configuration and optimized it. The response times were very fast, and everything worked immediately. I should also mention that I used a prop firm that is truly HFT-friendly. Overall, I can definitely say that everything worked perfectly. I would do it again anytime and I am very satisfied.

carboon
238
carboon 2026.03.10 01:19 
 

>

Radhakrishna Sahoo
134
Radhakrishna Sahoo 2025.11.12 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Filip Tomasz Wilczega
135
Filip Tomasz Wilczega 2025.01.27 19:15 
 

this ea is really working, i was sceptical at the beginning, but today, with seller support i was passed aurafunded within 5 minutes.

Alexandra Baksa
48
Alexandra Baksa 2025.01.17 16:51 
 

I tried Easy funded HFT on different hft firms and it worked every time. Also the seller is very helpful and gave me guidence how to use it. Highly recommended.

6244340
52
6244340 2024.12.28 06:57 
 

Was able to pass my challenge within minutes.

Paul Adeleke
569
Paul Adeleke 2024.12.12 02:22 
 

it is a very brilliant and reliable expert advisor.

PLEASE NOTE, delta is a not real prop firm. i would advise that you take it down. or at least reflect to customers of yours that they will not earn a dime if they buy their challenge.

delta is a scam.

proppass01
29
proppass01 2024.12.10 22:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thias Nietli
23
Thias Nietli 2024.12.10 18:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ryan ojue
23
Ryan ojue 2024.12.02 19:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Myles Ogbebor
25
Myles Ogbebor 2024.12.01 14:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Doston Eshkuvvatov
23
Doston Eshkuvvatov 2024.11.06 18:23 
 

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla, your Easy Funded MT5 EA has been fantastic. I’d highly recommend it to anyone looking to use an EA with prop firms that permit HFT bots. Thank you again for your personalized assistance when I faced issues due to the prop firm’s error. Despite the challenges, you spent a whole month helping me and taught me how to maximize its efficiency. I truly appreciate your support!

Kaucha
73
Kaucha 2024.10.14 17:53 
 

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla, Your EA (Easy Funded MT5) is amazing. I passed my 100k account with Next Step Funded with eased. I highly recommend to those who wants to utilize this EA with Prop firm who allows you to use HFT bot. Once again Thank you.

Yu Hao Zhang
143
Yu Hao Zhang 2024.08.16 19:47 
 

i pass nova 10k within 40min.All gooooood

STOFX
360
STOFX 2024.08.15 12:27 
 

If you want to get funded use this EA , 30$ is extremely cheap compared to the other available options but I suggest reading the overview pming barbaros before renting it to confirm if it's compatible with the firm you are using instead of placing it directly to the chart and if an issue occurred stop the algo trading and contract barbaros he will solve the issue and go beyond his limits to help you , I have both mt4 and mt5 and I recommend the ea and barbaros

Maksim Bauer
237
Maksim Bauer 2024.08.09 23:44 
 

-30$ I'd rather buy burgers. I was doing a challenge!!! On Funded Next!!! Don't bullshit me!!!

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2024.08.14 00:13
I am writing this reply for informational purposes, Easy Funded MT5 is a tool to get almost instant funded from the HFT Friendly Prop Firms as it is clearly written on product specification. Such as Nova Funding, Kortana (they are paused now) as well as Lion Heart Funding. Some users also passed challenges of Ascendx Capital and B4Expert with their own risk even if they were not tested by me. The main problem is the idea that if any prop firms allow hft it means Easy Funded MT5 can be used there which is not the case. For example, one of you used Easy Funded MT5 on Fundednext challenge thinking that Funded Next is hft friendly. In my opinion if you are trading prop firms you should at least understand the main differences of Classic Prop Firms such as FTMO, Fundednext and HFTProp Firms such as Nova Funding Kortana FX and Lion Heart Funding. If you think you rent an hft ea for 30 usd instead of buying burgers and clear FTMO or Fundednext Evaluation this is not realistic. Even if any classic prop firm allows HFT usage they have slippage and plug ins which makes HFT unprofitable. This is same as live funds, even some brokers allow HFT usage it doesn't mean you will have guaranteed profit with HFT EAS on live funds and mostly they will make losses because of slippage, high spreads and plugins which is delaying executions.
Yes there are some clients using Easy Funded MT5 on live accounts profitably, but they know the correct broker, instrument and timing. AS A SUMMARY EASY FUNDED HFT CAN BE USED ON HFT FRIENDLY PROP FIRMS AS WRITTEN ON SPECIFICATION AND I AM RESPONSIBLE OF ANY ISSUES OF ITS USAGE ON THAT PROP FIRMS.
I do not advise usage of Easy Funded MT5 on live accounts, on prop firms that allows hft but not hft friendly(classic prop firms) and funded accounts I hope this is clear enough
Sukprakit Phuephae
139
Sukprakit Phuephae 2024.08.06 07:32 
 

Be careful

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
10766
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2024.08.09 23:49
sorry for you but easy funded hft is for hft challenges not for your broker with that huge spreads and slippage. there is nothing i can do about that
Nicoline Hejlesen
23
Nicoline Hejlesen 2024.07.31 18:13 
 

Wow this EA is amazing! Passed the account in under 1 hour! Remember to only use the EA in a funded challenge and not when you are live. I will never waste time in the process of being funded again. Super support from the creator.

ackj10088
39
ackj10088 2024.07.15 14:35 
 

very awesome i pass the test within 10 minutes

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