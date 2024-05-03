Easy Funded MT5 is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here





You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge.



Which HFT Prop Firms can I use? You can use it on almost ALL HFT FRIENDLY PROP FIRMS. but please keep in mind that if any prop firm allows HFT It doesnt mean that is its HFT FRIENDLY, Please read my blogpost before buying a challenge and if you are not sure thatyour prop firm is HFT FRIENLDY or not please send me a DM and ask. I can inform you if I know and also will tell you ONE VERY RELIABLE PROP FIRM which you can get special bonus for buying challenges with my link, for that write me before you buy the challenge

What about HFT for MT4? Please check Smart Funded HFT for all HFT allowed mt4 prop firms

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111440

Which HFT Prop Firm to choose? I am also a trader as you are and I have good experience with HFT Prop Firms, their payouts, their rules, and exclusive discount options. Please read the following blog which is written based on my real experience of HFT Prop Firms

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757421 please read first and if needed more information send me a DM

I am funded what is next?

1)I have limited quantity funded ea which you can use in your funded accounts and which aligns with all the rules of HFT Prop firms including consistency rules. Please send me a DM for more information

2) Everybody who buys a challenge through my link and writes a review will be added to Smart Funded Signals for one month free.

Do I need a VPS, Set Files or to adjust settings frequently? No, the EA is designed for simplicity, requiring no VPS, set files, or complex settings adjustments. Just load, set the lot size, and run. Please check check easy setup video below.

Can I rent before purchasing? Yes, there's a limited-time rental option available at a promotional price, allowing you to test its effectiveness in your challenge.

How to buy or rent Smart Funded HFT on Mql5? Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#site

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#terminal

How to install on Easy Funded MT5 on terminal? Please read this article which show everything step by step with photos included.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#use

What happens after I leave a review? After leaving a review, if you decide to purchase the EA, the rental fee will be refunded. Additionally, you'll gain access to an exclusive group for further support and insights. Please send me a DM for that option.

It's crafted for both novice and experienced traders. Its user-friendly approach ensures that anyone can use it effectively, with minimal setup required.

THIS EA IS DESIGNED TO PASS THE HFT CHALLENGES OF PROP FIRMS THAT ALLOW ITS USE. DO NOT USE IT ANY CHALLENGES WHICH DOES NOT ALLOW HFT USAGE/ FUNDED ACCOUNTS / LIVE ACCOUNTS

What Makes Easy Funded MT5 Stand Out:

The Fastest results

Just need a loptop or pc

Requiring no VPS, Set Files

Ability of passing challenges on other time frames than depending only to new York open such as others in the market

Acount protection even if never needed

Set the timer if you wish. it will operate automatically and stop after target reache

How to Dive In:

Rent or Buy the Easy Funded Mt5.

Conquer your challenge, and if you rented, witness its performance.

Leave an honest review on the MQL5 Marketplace.

If you decide to buy, send a screenshot, and the rental fee will be refunded.

PLEASE CHECK ALL MEDIA TO SEE LATEST RESULTS

Advised Settings for Different Brokers and Instruments:

Please send me a dm for details before buying the challenge. I will guide you and you might have bonuses if you contact me before buying challenges.

I also give remote support for beginners