AntiRevenge Police Bot

Anti Revenge Trading Police Bot v1.80 (Revenge Trading Protector)

Developed by Mindfultradeness





Are you trapped in the cycle of revenge trading, where every loss tempts you to jump back in? Imagine a guardian by your side—the Anti-Revenge Police Bot, your ultimate tool to overcome revenge trading! This innovative utility watches your every move, detecting closed losses and triggering a customizable cooldown to halt those toxic impulses. With real-time intervention, it closes all positions and pending orders, guiding you toward a mindful trading journey filled with hope. Let’s explore how it works and set it up together!





Key Features with Benefits:

- **Real-time Multilingual HUD with Progress Bar and Countdown:** Stay informed instantly with a dynamic display in your language, bringing clarity to your trades.

- **Anti-Revenge Police: Closes Open Positions and Deletes Pending Orders:** Enjoy peace of mind as this feature stops impulsive re-entries, protecting your account.

- **Configurable Cooldown (1-60 Minutes):** Pause and reflect with a timeout you control—set the duration in minutes to suit your needs.

- **Alerts with Meditation Links to Soothe Your Mind:** Receive calming notifications (configure them in MT5’s platform settings) to restore your focus—enable with your choice.

- **Fully Customizable (Colors, Position, Font Size):** Tailor it to your style with endless options to enhance your experience.





How It Works – Your Mini-Tutorial:

Picture this: you’re trading, and a loss hits. The Anti-Revenge Police Bot springs into action, monitoring your trades based on profit, commission, and swap. When a loss is detected, it activates a cooldown—set the duration in minutes with the "Cooldown Duration" input. During this pause, you’ll use settings with "true" or "false" to control the bot. Here’s what they mean: "true" turns a feature ON, allowing it to work (e.g., closing trades), while "false" turns it OFF, leaving it inactive. For example, set "Enable Anti-Revenge Police to Close Trades" to "true" to automatically close open positions (or "false" to leave them open), and use "Enable Anti-Revenge Police to Delete Pending Orders" to "true" to clear pending orders (or "false" to keep them). The real-time HUD lights up, showing the countdown and progress—toggle "Show HUD" to "true" to display it or "false" to hide it. Choose "Use Simple HUD" to "true" for a text-only view or "false" for the graphic HUD. Adjust "Font Size" manually for comfort. This process breaks the chain of toxic impulses, offering hope with every step toward disciplined trading.





Why It Matters:

Revenge trading can hijack your amygdala, fueling rash decisions that drain accounts. This bot is your shield, designed to overcome revenge trading by interrupting those impulses with a cooldown—think of it as a lifeline of hope. Inspired by trading psychology, it empowers you to trade with a clear mind.





Disclaimer:

This tool enhances emotional resilience but does not guarantee profits. Automatic closures may lead to losses from commissions, spreads, or fees. You must test thoroughly in a DEMO environment before live use. Not financial advice.