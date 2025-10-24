AntiRevenge Police Bot

Anti-Revenge Police Bot v1.80





Developed by Mindfultradeness





Struggling with revenge trading? The Anti-Revenge Police Bot is your ultimate risk management tool! This utility detects closed losses, triggers a customizable cooldown, and automatically closes all trades (including pending orders) via the Anti-Revenge Police to block toxic revenge trading emotions. Enhance your mindful trading with a multilingual HUD, mobile/desktop alerts linked to meditation resources, and precise loss detection.





Key Features:



- Configurable cooldown (1-60 minutes).

- Anti-Revenge Police: Closes open positions and deletes pending orders.

- Multilingual graphical HUD with progress bar and countdown.

- Alerts with meditation links to calm your mind.

- Fully customizable (colors, position, font size).





How It Works:

The bot monitors your trades and activates a cooldown when a loss is detected (based on profit, commission, and swap). During this period, it prevents impulsive actions by closing trades. The HUD provides real-time status, while alerts guide you to mindfulness exercises.





Disclaimer: This tool manages emotions and does not guarantee profits. Automatic trade closures may lead to losses from commissions, spreads, or other costs. Thoroughly test in a DEMO environment before live use. Not financial advice.





Free demo version available. Download, test, and protect your trading with mindfulness!







