AntiRevenge Police Bot

Anti-Revenge Police Bot v1.80
Developed by Mindfultradeness
Struggling with revenge trading? The Anti-Revenge Police Bot is your ultimate risk management tool! This utility detects closed losses, triggers a customizable cooldown, and automatically closes all trades (including pending orders) via the Anti-Revenge Police to block toxic revenge trading emotions. Enhance your mindful trading with a multilingual HUD, mobile/desktop alerts linked to meditation resources, and precise loss detection.
Key Features:
- Configurable cooldown (1-60 minutes).
- Anti-Revenge Police: Closes open positions and deletes pending orders.
- Multilingual graphical HUD with progress bar and countdown.
- Alerts with meditation links to calm your mind.
- Fully customizable (colors, position, font size).
How It Works:
The bot monitors your trades and activates a cooldown when a loss is detected (based on profit, commission, and swap). During this period, it prevents impulsive actions by closing trades. The HUD provides real-time status, while alerts guide you to mindfulness exercises.
Disclaimer: This tool manages emotions and does not guarantee profits. Automatic trade closures may lead to losses from commissions, spreads, or other costs. Thoroughly test in a DEMO environment before live use. Not financial advice.
Free demo version available. Download, test, and protect your trading with mindfulness!