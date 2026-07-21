Remarkable EA

Overview

REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.

  It is a well-crafted Expert Advisor, and the system runs structured, ATR-spaced baskets — a capped, limited martingale sequence that scales position size progressively as price moves against an open trade. All internal calibration values that define the strategy's edge are fixed inside the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the input settings. It's also designed to handle extreme market reversal, Exhaustion conditions and win trades successfully. It doesn't engage dangerous GRID martingale system, but an advanced Basket management system backed by strong trend detection mechanism.

  Optimised for:

Symbol:

Any — including BTCUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD and all major FOREX pairs.

• Recommended Symbol and Timeframe: Performs best for BTCUSD H4 & XAGUSD H4 chart's 

Account type: Hedging accounts unlock the simultaneous BUY + SELL basket mode

  Strategy Logic

REMARKABLE does not trade on a single indicator trigger. Before the first position of any basket is opened, the EA runs a proprietary confluence scoring engine that evaluates five internal conditions simultaneously and produces a score from 0 to 100. A basket is only initiated when the score clears an internal threshold — the specific threshold and the weighting of each condition are part of the EA's protected logic and are not visible in the inputs.

  Mandatory Price Structure Gate

In addition to the confluence score, every new basket must pass a mandatory price structure validation: the market must be printing confirmed higher-highs and higher-lows for a buy, or lower-highs and lower-lows for a sell, using Bill Williams-style confirmed fractals. This gate cannot be bypassed by the user and is not controlled by any input parameter. It ensures REMARKABLE only enters in the direction of a structurally confirmed trend, not on oscillator readings alone.

  Basket System

Once a basket is opened, the EA manages a sequence of up to a protected maximum number of positions. Additional positions (martingale adds) are placed at ATR-spaced intervals if price moves against the basket. The spacing between adds is calculated from the ATR value snapshotted at the moment the basket opened — it does not change mid-basket. The lot size of each successive add is scaled by an internal multiplier. Both the maximum number of positions and the multiplier are fixed internally and not user-configurable.

  Simultaneous BUY + SELL Baskets

On hedging accounts, REMARKABLE can run a fully independent BUY basket and SELL basket at the same time (MODE_BOTH). Each basket has its own position tracking, its own ATR snapshot, and its own exit logic. On netting accounts, the EA automatically falls back to single-direction mode.

  Internal Signal Filters

REMARKABLE uses four independent filters that can each independently block a new basket from opening. None of these filters close an existing basket — they only gate new entries. Their internal calibration values are protected.

  1 — Sleeping Market Filter, 2 — ATR Expansion Filter, 3 — Exhaustion / Climactic Move Filter, 4 — Spread Filter

Monitors a rolling average of the live spread and blocks new entries when the spread exceeds a user-configurable multiple of that average. The number of rolling samples and the multiplier are both user-configurable.

  Basket Exit Logic

REMARKABLE does not use a fixed broker-side take profit. All exits are managed dynamically. Three independent exit methods are available, each toggled separately in the inputs:

  Basket TP% Exit: The basket closes when combined floating profit across all its positions reaches a user-defined percentage of account balance.

AO + AC Reverse Exit: If both the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator simultaneously reverse against the basket direction, the EA treats this as a momentum exhaustion signal and closes the basket. The detection is binary (both must flip) and the logic is internal.

Alligator Shrink Exit: If the spread between the Alligator's outer lines begins contracting — indicating the trend is fading — the basket is closed. The internal shrink ratio and lookback period are protected.

  Equity Protection

REMARKABLE includes a two-tier drawdown protection system that operates at the account level and applies across both baskets simultaneously when running in MODE_BOTH:

  Drawdown Gate: Once the account equity has fallen by the user-defined MaxDrawdownPercent from its session peak, no new baskets are opened. Existing baskets continue to trade normally and exit via their own logic.

Emergency Close: If equity falls further to the user-defined EmergencyDrawdownPercent, all open baskets are force-closed immediately to prevent further loss.

Emergency Stop-Loss: Every position receives a wide catastrophic stop-loss at entry as a last-resort safety net. The stop distance is calculated internally from the ATR at basket open and is not user-configurable.

  ⚠  Risk Note: REMARKABLE uses a martingale approach. Losing streaks grow the total position size. Even with the filters and drawdown controls above, significant drawdowns are possible in adverse or extreme market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

  News Filter

An optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar to pause new basket entries before and after high-impact news events. The pause window (minutes before and minutes after) is user-configurable. The filter requires an active internet connection.

  Main Features

Proprietary 5-condition Bill Williams confluence engine (logic is internally protected)

Mandatory price structure gate — confirmed fractals required before any basket opens

ATR-spaced capped martingale basket with internal lot scaling

Simultaneous BUY + SELL independent baskets (hedging accounts, MODE_BOTH)

Three independent basket exit methods: TP%, momentum reversal, trend fade

Sleeping market filter — blocks entries when Alligator is in consolidation

ATR expansion filter — blocks entries in unusually volatile conditions

Exhaustion / climactic move filter — blocks entries and adds during spike events

Spread filter with configurable rolling window and multiplier

Two-tier drawdown protection: gate + emergency force-close

Catastrophic emergency stop-loss on every position (distance internal)

Optional news filter — pauses around high-impact calendar events

Auto-magic offset per timeframe — safe to run multiple instances on different charts

Basket mode selector: ONE_EITHER, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH

Fully automated — no manual intervention required

Real-time dashboard on chart showing basket status, confluence score, and filter states

Lightweight chart resource usage

  User-Configurable Parameters

Only the parameters below are available to the user. All internal signal logic, indicator calibration, confluence weights, grid spacing, and threshold values are fixed within the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the inputs or the set file.

  Trade Execution

Parameter

Description

Magic Number

Unique identifier for this EA's trades on the chart

Auto Magic by Timeframe

Automatically offsets the magic number per timeframe so multiple chart instances don't conflict

Basket Mode

Controls which baskets are permitted: ONE_EITHER / BUY_ONLY / SELL_ONLY / BOTH (BOTH requires hedging account)

Lot Size

Fixed at 0.01 — displayed for transparency; this value cannot be changed

Auto Trading

Enable live trade execution (true) or run in signal-monitor mode only (false)

Slippage Points

Maximum permitted execution slippage in points

 

Basket Exit Controls

Parameter

Description

Basket TP %

Close the basket when combined floating profit reaches this % of account balance

AO + AC Reverse Exit

Enable / disable the momentum-reversal exit trigger

Alligator Closing Exit

Enable / disable the trend-fade (Alligator shrink) exit trigger

 

Entry Filters

Parameter

Description

Use Sleeping Market Filter

Enable / disable the Alligator consolidation block

Use ATR Expansion Filter

Enable / disable the volatility spike block

Use Extended Move Filter

Enable / disable the exhaustion / climactic spike block

Use Spread Filter

Enable / disable the abnormal spread block

Spread Avg Samples

Number of rolling live-tick spread samples to average

Spread Max Multiplier

Block entry if live spread exceeds average x this value

 

News Filter

Parameter

Description

Use News Filter

Enable / disable the economic calendar pause

News Minutes Before

Minutes before a high-impact event to pause new baskets

News Minutes After

Minutes after a high-impact event before new baskets resume

 

Equity Protection

Parameter

Description

Use Max Drawdown

Enable / disable the new-basket gate at the drawdown threshold

Max Drawdown %

Stop opening new baskets when equity drawdown from peak exceeds this %

Use Emergency Equity Stop

Enable / disable the force-close at the emergency threshold

Emergency Drawdown %

Force-close all open baskets when equity drawdown exceeds this % (must be > Max Drawdown %)

Use Emergency SL

Attach a wide catastrophic stop-loss to every position (distance is internal)

 

Alerts

Parameter

Description

Alert Popup

Show MetaTrader alert popup on signals and basket events

Alert Sound

Play alert sound

Alert Push

Send push notification to MetaTrader mobile app

Alert Email

Send email notification

 

Recommended Setup

Setting

Recommendation

Symbol

BTCUSD (optimised), XAUUSD, major forex pairs

Timeframe

H4 (recommended) — will attach to any timeframe

Account Type

Hedging (for MODE_BOTH); netting accounts auto-fallback to single mode

Broker

Low spread, ECN/STP preferred

VPS

Strongly recommended — trailing and basket management require uninterrupted connectivity

 

Important Notes

Always run a thorough back test and forward test on a demo account before deploying on a live account.

The emergency drawdown settings should be set conservatively for live trading. 

Execution quality (spread, slippage, swap) is broker-dependent and will affect performance.

The news filter requires MetaTrader 5's economic calendar to be active and an internet connection to be present. VPS connections will help additionally.

Past back test performance does not guarantee future live results.

  Conclusion

REMARKABLE brings together a multi-layer Bill Williams confluence engine, mandatory price structure validation, and an adaptive ATR-spaced basket system into a single fully automated solution. Its proprietary internal filters — sleeping market detection, volatility expansion blocking, and climactic move recognition — are designed to keep the EA from trading in conditions that are structurally unsuitable for the strategy, while a clean user-facing parameter set gives traders direct control over risk, exits, and filters without exposing the calibration that drives the edge.

  Built for traders who want structured, rule-based trend participation with intelligent position management and transparent risk control.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
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ADX Trend Pro
Gunasekhar Gajapathy
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ATR Trend Pro ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management. The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable
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