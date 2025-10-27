Nexus Scalper

Signal ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk)

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

Nexus Scalp is a unique EA in the sense that it is a scalper but not sensitive to price feeds or execution as many other scalping EA. I've been trying to create reliable scalping EA for many years now but it is very difficult to overcome these technical issues. This is the first one that can pass my criteria of a good robust EA while being a scalper. It is very active but still maintaining a considerable edge over the market and it is not sensitive to corrosion by trading fees.

Asset traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY

Additional assets might be added in future update for further diversification

Long term backtest is from 2016 with high stability. No Martingale or grid.

The algorithm utilizes a proprietary model by 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down moves, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.

Why choose my EAs ?

Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation

Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!)

Live performance is similar to backtest

Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs

Backtest & Setup Guide ( Check setup pictures below):

To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.

Make sure supported trading pairs ( XAUUSD, GBPJPY ) are in Market Watch.

Attach/backtest the EA on ONE USDJPY M5 chart

Set ValidationOnly to False

Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 2.5% Account Balance Risk )

Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2016. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.

Features:

No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.

Supported pairs: XAUUSD, GBPJPY

Safe and long term stable

Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $34,000 in profit over the last 9 years with Recovery Factor of 24.00

Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety.

Requires hedging account

Can work on any brokers with good spreads/execution



