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Thang Chu

Nexus Scalper

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
818
Profit Trades:
423 (51.71%)
Loss Trades:
395 (48.29%)
Best trade:
305.56 USD
Worst trade:
-218.07 USD
Gross Profit:
16 378.53 USD (7 627 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 664.66 USD (7 715 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (367.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
438.25 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
60.60%
Max deposit load:
7.33%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
707 (86.43%)
Short Trades:
111 (13.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
38.72 USD
Average Loss:
-39.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-348.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-380.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-10.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.57 USD
Maximal:
1 124.27 USD (24.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.98% (1 124.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (195.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 267
BTCUSD 228
US500 190
GBPJPY 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD -77
US500 53
GBPJPY -692
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
BTCUSD -217K
US500 43K
GBPJPY -4.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +305.56 USD
Worst trade: -218 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +367.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.92 × 127
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153559
No reviews
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Scalper
50 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
3.7K
USD
41
99%
818
51%
61%
1.04
0.87
USD
25%
1:500
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