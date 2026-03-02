- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
818
Profit Trades:
423 (51.71%)
Loss Trades:
395 (48.29%)
Best trade:
305.56 USD
Worst trade:
-218.07 USD
Gross Profit:
16 378.53 USD (7 627 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 664.66 USD (7 715 689 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (367.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
438.25 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
60.60%
Max deposit load:
7.33%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
707 (86.43%)
Short Trades:
111 (13.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
38.72 USD
Average Loss:
-39.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-348.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-380.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-10.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.57 USD
Maximal:
1 124.27 USD (24.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.98% (1 124.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.26% (195.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|267
|BTCUSD
|228
|US500
|190
|GBPJPY
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-77
|US500
|53
|GBPJPY
|-692
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|BTCUSD
|-217K
|US500
|43K
|GBPJPY
|-4.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +305.56 USD
Worst trade: -218 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +367.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.92 × 127
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
41
99%
818
51%
61%
1.04
0.87
USD
USD
25%
1:500