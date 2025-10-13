Gold Raise

An expert advisor which analyzes the gold market on overnight and four-hour timeframes, allowing you to act within 15 minutes and go long when conditions are markedly favorable. It features a stop-loss mechanism that monitors your trading and must be set in dollars, in increments of between six and ten dollars. Train the advisor for your most immediate circumstances and find your best hourly result. Lot control is done incrementally as profits accumulate on the balance sheet up to a certain multiplier at a given rate, with a margin of trades before initiating a long position.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.


