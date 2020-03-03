SVM Timely Trail Expert

"Timely Trail Expert" is an Expert Advisor that operates by filtering signals using a support vector machine that analyzes up to twenty-two (22) market facets to determine its entries. It regularly trains itself to identify market patterns and apply them to the filtering structure. It features incremental stop-loss control based on ATR and an operating schedule that optimizes daily trading, operating 24/7 from 0:00 to 0:00.



This architecture CAN help you achieve your goals! The secret lies in:



Only high-confidence signals

Better feature extraction

Training with quality data

Risk management based on confidence



This advisor will:



Confirmation with a higher timeframe (H4)

Volume validation (greater than the average)

RSI validation (in the appropriate zone)

Trend confirmation (200 EMA)

It will only trade very well-confirmed signals



In Optimization:



Lower threshold (0.35) → Allows for more trades

Smaller lambda → Less regularization, more sensitivity

Higher learning rate → Faster learning

Same overall ranges → Maintains the integrity of the search space



Parameter sets that work in both optimization and forward testing are exceptionally valuable—this indicates a robust, not over-optimized, system.



What this means:



Advantages of SVM vs. Neural Networks:



Less over-optimization - Linear models generalize better



More consistency - More stable results in forward testing



Fewer parameters - Easier to optimize and understand

Greater transparency - You can analyze the weights to understand what works



Extremely solid results in a robust and consistent trading system, analyzing metrics:



RESULTS ANALYSIS:



Excellent Metrics:



Profit factor > 1.2 in backtesting and forward testing → Profitable system



Sharpe ratio > 3 → Excellent risk-adjusted return



Z-score > 60% → Statistical consistency



Recovery factor > 1 → Fast drawdown recovery



Notable Strengths:



Forward consistency → No overfitting

Long/short balance → >68% profitable longs, >63% profitable shorts

Excellent Sharpe ratio → 3-4.8 (Outstanding!)



Positive correlation → Consistent upward trend



Happy trading and may the pips be with you.