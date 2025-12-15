Nova Stem

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER:: The current 499 price is discounted! Price before this was 800.

Advanced Risk-Controlled EA 


Nova Stem is a robust Expert Advisor tailored for smart risk managers and prop firm traders. It runs fully automated on GBPJPY and uses M15 as the base chart. Just load the EA on one chart only and let the precision logic handle everything.


Bonus included: message me post-purchase to claim your FREE Expert Advisor.

For valid backtest outcomes, connect with me so I can share the guidance and setup file.

Reach out and I’ll send you a demo-only trial copy.


“Equipped with strict drawdown control and news filter — Nova Stem is built for survival and growth.”


Key Features

  • Works base on: It identifies impulsive market phases using momentum acceleration patterns and enters trades at the end of minor pullbacks, maximizing entry precision with a volatility filter I designed from scratch. 
  • Only One Chart Needed: Attach to GBPJPY and the EA handles all logic internally.
  • Symbol List: Best to use with GBPJPY (default input) .
  • Lot Management Modes: Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance.
  • Strategic Drawdown Stop: Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%).
  • Auto news filter: Automatically checks news filter(adjustable) to make sure the trades are not near high impact news.


Recommended Setup


Prop-Firm Friendly

  • Built to follow daily loss and risk restrictions
  • Can stop trading completely when daily loss exceeds your risk parameters


After Purchase

Contact us immediately to get access to our private Telegram channel where we post updates, news, and exclusive EA tips.

