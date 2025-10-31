Bollinger Keltner Advisor is an Expert Advisor that trades in the direction of the trend, using a template that compares price values, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channel lines. It confirms the absence of divergences for entry points with the MACD indicator and ensures the timing of volatility by comparing it to a specified point value for the distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands in the configuration. The advisor features a stop-loss mechanism based on the percentage change in price and a process that increases lot size as the balance increases. It also includes a time-based control that enables the optimization of intraday trading.



Find out the best configuration values ​​for each symbol in the strategy tester with robust linear regressions.



Strategy derived from expert knowledge and manuals.