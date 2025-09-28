Trends In Volatility

Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Stoch and Parabolic SAR indicators during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands, based on the percentage between the upper and lower bands. It always favors a strong trend, as indicated by its RSI indicator and the expected increase between candles. It also includes optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price changes, or "stop and reverse," between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.