SuperBulls69 Ultimate Gold Daily Trend EA

Please scroll down to images to view best settings for different timeframes!!

Why Choose SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1?

SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1 is a fully automated trading solution built specifically for gold traders who seek precision, reliability, and profitability. This EA capitalizes on well-optimized trend-following strategies and risk management principles to maximize gains while controlling downside risk.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Moving Average Strategy
    • Uses a 290-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to identify trend direction and generate high-probability signals.
    • The Threshold Open and Close levels (55%) ensure only strong trend signals are considered.
    • Trades are executed only when optimal price levels are met.
  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
    • Stop Loss: Set at 4000 points to prevent large drawdowns.
    • Take Profit: Fixed at 3000 points to secure steady gains.
    • Expiration of Orders: Limited to 4 bars to avoid stale trades.
  • Fixed Pips Trailing Stop
    • Trailing Stop at 1900 points locks in profits while allowing trades to run.
    • Take Profit trailing at 1850 points for smart exit strategies.
  • Robust Risk Management
    • Uses a 5% fixed risk per trade strategy to ensure account preservation and optimal position sizing.
    • Customizable money management settings allow users to adjust risk tolerance.
    • Accounts with less than $100 will be limited to lot sizes of 0.01. As profit is made, the EA will adjust the lots size automatically according to account size using 5% risk per trade.

Adjustable Settings:

  • Magic number
  • Open and Close Thresholds
  • Price level to execute
  • Stop loss and Take profit levels in points
  • Expiration of pending orders (bars)
  • Period of MA
  • Shift of MA
  • Method of MA
  • Applied MA
  • MA Weight
  • Trailing stop loss and take profit
  • Risk Percentage
  • Min free margin in USD

Who Is This EA For?

  • Gold traders looking for an automated, stress-free solution.
  • Day traders and swing traders seeking optimal entries and exits.
  • New traders who want a plug-and-play EA with built-in risk management.
  • Professional traders looking to diversify their portfolio with a profitable gold strategy.

How to Use SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1

  • Attach the EA to the XAUUSD (Gold) chart.
  • Change the settings for the timeframe you want to trade with.
  • Set your preferred risk percentage and trading parameters.
  • Let the EA analyze and execute trades automatically.
  • Monitor performance and adjust settings based on market conditions.

Why SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1 is Different?

Unlike generic EAs, this system has been specifically developed with the gold market’s unique characteristics in mind. The combination of a high-precision MA strategy, dynamic trailing stops, and professional-grade money management makes it a must-have tool for serious traders.

Maximize your gold trading potential with SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1—your gateway to smarter, more profitable trading. Order now on the MQL5 Market and start trading like a pro!

Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. SuperBulls69 Gold Daily Trend v1 is designed to enhance trading strategies but does not eliminate risk entirely. Market conditions, major economic events, and unexpected volatility can impact performance. The developer is not responsible for financial losses incurred while using this EA. Users should conduct thorough back testing when using this indicator on other currencies, use proper risk management, and trade responsibly.


