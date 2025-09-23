Trading Dashboard Pro: The Ultimate Command Center for Serious Traders

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Transform Your MetaTrader 5 into a Professional Trading Station

Trading Dashboard Pro is not just an indicator; it is a comprehensive risk management and account analysis utility designed for professional traders, prop firm candidates, and serious scalpers. By consolidating critical market data, account health metrics, and historical performance into a single, elegant interface, it allows you to focus on what matters most: making the right trading decisions.

In the fast-paced world of Forex, Gold, and Indices trading, hesitation costs money. Trading Dashboard Pro eliminates the need for external spreadsheets, calculators, or complex mental math. It delivers real-time intelligence directly on your chart with zero latency.

🚀 WHY YOU NEED THIS DASHBOARD

1. For Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, MFF, etc.)

Proprietary trading firms have strict rules regarding Daily Drawdown and Max Drawdown. Standard MetaTrader terminals do not show you these specific metrics clearly.



✅ The Solution: Our dashboard specifically tracks and displays your Max DD for the current day and the current month. You will instantly know how close you are to your daily loss limit, helping you avoid account breaches.

2. For Scalpers and Day Traders

When you are in and out of the market in minutes, you don't have time to check your "History" tab and manually sum up your profits to see if you hit your daily target.



✅ The Solution: The Daily Trading Analysis section updates instantly. It shows your exact Net Profit, Lots Traded, and Total Trades for "Today" and "Yesterday" at a glance.

3. For Risk Managers

Many traders blow their accounts because they ignore Margin Level %.



✅ The Solution: The dashboard features a dynamic Account Health monitor. It changes color and status (SAFE, CAUTION, DANGER, NO MARGIN) based on your Free Margin and Equity levels, visually warning you before a Stop Out occurs.

📊 DETAILED FEATURE BREAKDOWN

A. Real-Time Account Monitor (Top Section)

This section acts as your vehicle's dashboard, showing the vital signs of your trading account.

Balance vs. Equity: Visualize the gap between your closed balance and floating equity.

Visualize the gap between your closed balance and floating equity. Margin Health: Displays Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %. High (Green): Free Margin > 50% of Balance. Safe to trade. Medium (Yellow): Free Margin > 20% of Balance. Caution advised. Low (Red): Free Margin < 20%. Critical Risk.

Displays Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %. Current P/L: Shows the floating profit/loss of all open positions combined.

Shows the floating profit/loss of all open positions combined. Daily Change: Shows the realized profit/loss for the current day, resetting automatically at broker midnight.

B. Position Summary (Sentiment Analysis)

Stop counting open trades manually. This module provides a clear snapshot of your market exposure.

BUY Side: Shows total active Buy orders, total Buy Volume (Lots), and Buy P/L.

Shows total active Buy orders, total Buy Volume (Lots), and Buy P/L. SELL Side: Shows total active Sell orders, total Sell Volume (Lots), and Sell P/L.

Shows total active Sell orders, total Sell Volume (Lots), and Sell P/L. TOTAL: The aggregate exposure. This is crucial for hedging strategies to ensure your net lot size is balanced.

C. Historical Performance Analyzer

A scrollable, paged history table that dives deep into your past performance.

Granularity: View data by specific Dates, Weekly totals, Monthly totals, and All-Time totals.

View data by specific Dates, Weekly totals, Monthly totals, and All-Time totals. Metrics per Period: MAX DD: The maximum equity drawdown experienced during that specific period. LOTS: Total volume traded. TRADES: Number of executed deals. PROFIT: Net financial result (including swaps and commissions).

Interactive Paging: Use the << and >> buttons to scroll back through your trading history months or years into the past.

D. Visual Balance Chart

Numbers are good, but trends are better. The integrated BalanceChart draws a visual representation of your account growth curve directly on the dashboard interface. This helps you instantly recognize if your strategy is trending upwards (growth) or downwards (decay).

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS EXPLAINED

The dashboard is designed to work out-of-the-box, but it is also highly customizable.

1. General Settings

Language: Choose from 10 supported languages (English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese). The entire interface, including labels and status messages, will update instantly.

Choose from 10 supported languages (English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese). The entire interface, including labels and status messages, will update instantly. HistoryDays: Determines how far back the dashboard scans your history. Recommendation: Set to 30 for maximum speed. Set to 365 for deep annual analysis.

Determines how far back the dashboard scans your history. ShowGridLines: Toggle the visual grid lines in the tables for a cleaner or more structured look.

2. Color Scheme (Fully Customizable)

Match the dashboard to your personal chart template (Light Mode or Dark Mode).

HeaderColor: Color of the main title bar.

Color of the main title bar. BackgroundColor: The main background of the dashboard panels.

The main background of the dashboard panels. GridColor: Color of the borders and dividers.

🛠️ INSTALLATION & TROUBLESHOOTING

How to Install:

Download Trading Dashboard Pro from the MQL5 Market. Open your MetaTrader 5 Terminal. Go to Navigator -> Indicators -> Market. Drag and drop the dashboard onto any chart (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD). Adjust the input parameters if desired and click OK.

Common Questions (FAQ):

Q: The history table is empty or showing "..."?

A: Go to your "History" tab in the MT5 Toolbox. Right-click and select "All History". The dashboard reads from your terminal's loaded history. If the terminal hasn't downloaded the data, the dashboard cannot see it.

A: Go to your "History" tab in the MT5 Toolbox. Right-click and select "All History". The dashboard reads from your terminal's loaded history. If the terminal hasn't downloaded the data, the dashboard cannot see it. Q: Does it work on Strategy Tester?

A: Yes! You can run this in the Visual Strategy Tester to analyze the performance of your EAs during backtests.

A: Yes! You can run this in the Visual Strategy Tester to analyze the performance of your EAs during backtests. Q: Does it impede chart performance?

A: No. The code is optimized to recalculate only when necessary (on new ticks or timer events), ensuring it is lightweight on CPU resources.

Author: TomyBui Development - Professional Trading Tools for MT5