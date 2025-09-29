Trading Dashboard Pro

Overview

TradingDashboardPro - Professional Trading Analytics Indicator for MT5

TradingDashboardPro is a comprehensive real-time trading analytics dashboard that transforms your MT5 chart into a powerful account monitoring station. This professional-grade indicator provides instant visualization of your trading performance, helping you make informed decisions with live data updates every 5 seconds.

Key Features

📊 Real-Time Account Monitoring

Track your account health with live updates displaying balance, equity, margin levels, and leverage. The dashboard automatically color-codes risk levels - green for safe zones, yellow for caution, and red for danger areas. Monitor margin levels with instant visual alerts when approaching critical thresholds.

📈 Live Position Tracking

Three dynamic summary boxes show your current market exposure:

Buy positions : Total count, volume, and profit/loss in green

: Total count, volume, and profit/loss in green Sell positions : Total count, volume, and profit/loss in red

: Total count, volume, and profit/loss in red Combined totals: Aggregate view of all open positions in blue

📅 Multi-Timeframe Performance Analysis

The indicator maintains a rolling 365-day history, automatically organizing your trading data into:

Daily performance : Live tracking of today's results

: Live tracking of today's results Weekly summary : Last 7 closed days aggregated

: Last 7 closed days aggregated Monthly overview : 30-day performance metrics

: 30-day performance metrics Annual totals: Complete year-to-date statistics

💹 Advanced Metrics Tracking

Each time period displays:

Total profit/loss with color-coded indicators

Trading volume in lots

Number of completed trades

Maximum drawdown calculations

Automatic percentage calculations for margin and risk levels

🎨 Professional Visual Design

Features a sleek black background with orange accent headers, creating excellent contrast for extended viewing. Grid lines and table structures make data easy to scan, while the customizable color scheme allows personalization to match your preferences.

⚡ Smart Data Management

The indicator intelligently separates live data from historical records. Today's results update in real-time from your trading history, while previous days are locked and stored for accurate long-term tracking. When a new day begins, yesterday's data automatically archives, and fresh tracking begins.

🔄 Interactive Navigation

Browse through your trading history with built-in pagination controls. Navigate between multiple pages of historical data using intuitive arrow buttons, with clear page indicators showing your current position in the dataset.

🎯 Risk Management Support

Visual warnings help protect your account:

Equity status indicators (SAFE/RISK)

Margin level monitoring (HEALTHY/CAUTION/DANGER)

Daily profit/loss status (PROFIT/LOSS)

Maximum drawdown tracking for risk assessment

⚙️ Customization Options

Adjust the dashboard to your preferences:

Toggle grid lines on/off

Customize color schemes for all elements

Set historical data range

Configure update frequencies

📱 Optimized Performance

Despite tracking extensive data, the indicator maintains smooth chart performance through efficient data structures and incremental updates rather than full recalculations. The streamlined code ensures minimal resource usage even with 365 days of history.

Perfect For:

Day traders needing instant performance feedback

needing instant performance feedback Account managers monitoring multiple metrics

monitoring multiple metrics Risk-conscious traders tracking drawdown and margin levels

tracking drawdown and margin levels Performance analysts studying long-term trading patterns

studying long-term trading patterns Professional traders requiring comprehensive account oversight

Developer Information

Created by TomyBui Development, this indicator represents professional-grade trading software designed for serious traders who demand real-time, accurate account analytics directly on their charts.

Transform your trading with instant access to critical account metrics - all without leaving your chart window. TradingDashboardPro brings institutional-level analytics to every trader's desktop.