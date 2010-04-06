EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5

EA Reversal Matrix Pro : The Smart Grid with Adaptive Exits

"An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence."


Discount Price. For every 10 sales, the price will increase by $30


Are you tired of Expert Advisors that enter the market too early and have no clear exit strategy? Are you looking for an automated system that is not only intelligent in finding opportunities but also a genius at managing trades from start to finish?

Introducing EA Reversal Matrix Pro, an Expert Advisor designed for the discerning trader. This EA combines a high-precision mean-reversion strategy with the most advanced set of trade management features available. This isn't just another grid EA; this is your automated trading command center.


Why is EA Reversal Matrix Pro Different?

This EA is built on three core pillars: High-Precision Entries, Adaptive Exit Management, and Multi-Layered Security.

Powerful Features You Will Get:

  • 1. High-Precision Entry Signals (Not Just a Simple BB Touch!)
    Our EA doesn't open a position just because the price touches a Bollinger Band. It waits for a valid pin-bar reversal pattern confirmation, ensuring you enter the market with a higher probability of success.

  • 2. Safe and Dynamic Grid & Martingale System
    Forget rigid grids with static point distances. EA Reversal Matrix Pro uses the ATR (Average True Range) to determine the distance between grid levels. This means that when the market is volatile, the distance widens, and when the market is calm, it narrows. This is risk management that adapts to market conditions in real-time.

  • 3. Intelligent & Adaptive Exit Management (Our Key Feature!)
    This is what truly sets us apart. The EA includes two advanced exit systems to protect your profits and minimize risk:

    • Partial Close System (Secure Profits Early): Automatically close a portion of your position to lock in gains when the first target is met. You can choose the trigger:

      • When the price returns to the BB Middle Line.

      • When profit reaches a specified ATR multiplier.

      • When it reaches Breakeven + an ATR-based buffer.

    • Time-Based Exit System (The Solution for 'Stuck' Trades): Don't let losing trades stay open forever. Set a maximum time limit, and the EA will automatically take action:

      • Close the entire position.

      • Perform a partial close.

      • Move the Stop Loss to Breakeven to eliminate risk.

  • 4. Automatic Portfolio Diversification (Multi-Symbol Trading)
    Run this EA on multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart. Simply input the symbols you want to trade, and the EA will manage everything, helping to spread risk and maximize opportunities.

  • 5. Multi-Layered Security for Your Peace of Mind
    We know that grid/martingale strategies require extra safeguards. That's why we've equipped our EA with:

    • Major Trend Filter: Avoid trading against strong, long-term trends.

    • Maximum Spread Filter: Prevents entering the market when trading costs are unfavorable.

    • Trading Session Filter: Trade only during the hours you believe are most profitable.

    • Maximum Trades Limit: Full control over the maximum number of grid positions allowed.

  • 6. Professional Information Dashboard
    Monitor all EA activity, your account status, and strategy settings directly on your chart through a modern and easy-to-read dashboard.

Usage Recommendations

For the best results, we recommend the following:

  • Symbols/Pairs: Ranging currency pairs with low spreads. Highly recommended for: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP.

  • Timeframe: The EA's internal logic operates on the M15 timeframe. You can attach the EA to any chart timeframe, but its signals will always be based on M15.

  • Initial Capital:

    • Standard Account: A minimum of $500 - $1,000 per currency pair with a 0.01 starting lot is recommended to provide a sufficient buffer against drawdown.

    • Cent Account: You can start with a smaller capital, such as $50 - $100 per currency pair.

  • Broker: An ECN or RAW Spread broker with low commissions and fast execution.

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended. Higher leverage helps reduce the margin required for opening grid positions, providing greater flexibility.

Input Parameter Explanations

We give you full control. Here is a guide to every setting:

[Symbol Settings]

  • Symbols to trade: Enter the symbols you want to trade, separated by commas (e.g., "AUDNZD,NZDCAD"). Leave empty to trade only the current chart's symbol.

  • Max active symbols at once.: Limits the number of symbols that can have open positions at the same time.

  • Broker's symbol name for GOLD: If your broker uses a different name for Gold (e.g., GOLD, XAUUSDmicro), adjust it here.

[Magic Number Settings]

  • Unique base Magic Number for the EA: A unique ID for this EA. Ensure it's different if you run other EAs on the same account.

[Risk & Lot Management]

  • Lot sizing method: Choose between Fixed_Lot or AutoLot_By_Risk (lot size based on % of equity).

  • Initial lot size if using Fixed_Lot: The lot size if you choose Fixed_Lot.

  • Risk percentage of equity for AutoLot: The risk percentage per trade if you choose AutoLot_By_Risk.

  • Virtual SL in points for AutoLot calculation: Used only for the AutoLot_By_Risk calculation.

[Entry Logic]

  • Max spread in points to allow new trades: The EA will not open a trade if the current spread exceeds this value.

  • BB deviation level for entry signal: The Bollinger Bands deviation level for entry signals. Higher levels mean fewer but stronger signals.

  • Bollinger Bands period: The period for the Bollinger Bands indicator.

[Grid & Martingale Settings]

  • Enable/disable Grid & Martingale: Set to true to activate the grid system.

  • ATR Period for grid distance: Method for determining grid spacing. ATR_Based is recommended.

  • ATR Multiplier for grid distance: Parameters to adjust the sensitivity of the ATR-based grid distance.

  • Max grid trades per symbol: The maximum number of positions (including the initial one) allowed per symbol.

  • Multiplier tiers by trade count: Set the lot multiplier in tiers. Format: "max_trade:multiplier,max_trade:multiplier". Example: "2:1.5,5:2.0,9:2.5" means: up to the 2nd trade, lots are x1.5; up to the 5th, x2.0; up to the 9th, x2.5.

[Major Trend Filter]

  • Enable/disable major trend filter: Set to true to activate the trend filter.

  • Timeframe for trend filter MA Period for trend filter MA: Settings for the Moving Average's timeframe and period for the trend filter.

[Trading Session Control]

  • Enable/disable trading session filter: Set to true to restrict trading to specific hours.

  • Session Start Hour/End Hour/Minute: Set the start and end hours and minutes for the trading session.

[Partial Close System]

  • Enable/disable Partial Close system: Set to true to activate the partial close system.

  • Percentage of position to close partially: The percentage of the volume to be closed (e.g., 50.0 for 50%).

  • Trigger method for Partial Close: Choose the trigger: BB_Middle_Line, ATR_Based_Profit, or Breakeven_Plus_ATR.

  • ATR multiplier for partial close profit: The ATR multiplier if you choose the ATR_Based_Profit method.

  • Min lot size to remain after partial close: The minimum lot size that must remain after a partial close.

[Time-Based Exit System]

  • Enable/disable Time-Based Exit system: Set to true to activate the time-based exit system.

  • Max hours to hold a trade: The maximum duration (in hours) a position is allowed to be open. 0 = unlimited.

  • Action to take when max hold time is reached: The action to be taken: Close_All, Partial_Close, or Stop_To_BreakEven.

[Info Panel Settings]

  • Show/hide info panel on chart: Set to true to display the information dashboard on the chart.

  • Panel refresh rate in seconds: The refresh frequency of the panel.

  • Color Settings: Customize the panel's colors to your preference.


IMPORTANT: RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strategies using Grid and Martingale are inherently high-risk and can lead to substantial losses, including the loss of your entire capital, especially during strong, sustained market trends.

We strongly advise you to:

  1. Backtest Thoroughly: Extensively test this EA on historical data.

  2. Use a Demo Account: Run the EA on a demo account for several weeks to understand its behavior in live market conditions before switching to a real account.

  3. Start Small: Use a conservative lot size and risk settings when first using a real account.

  4. Understand the Product: Do not purchase this product if you do not fully understand the mechanics and risks of Grid/Martingale strategies.

By purchasing this EA, you confirm that you have read and understood the risks involved.


Take control of your automated trading today with EA Reversal Matrix Pro. Click "Buy" or "Rent" now and experience the difference! If you have any questions, feel free to ask us in the comments section.


