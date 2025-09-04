Day Trading Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Yan Zhen Du
- Version: 5.2
- Activations: 12
By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates complex market data into simple visual signals and color codes—easy enough for beginners to follow while powerful enough for professionals to use.
Key Benefits
-
Intra-Day & Scalping: Optimized for fast and precise short-term trading.
-
Day & Swing Trading: Reliable tool for capturing larger price movements.
-
Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.
-
Multi-Timeframe Support: Delivers consistent performance across different chart timeframes.
-
Stable & Accurate: All signals are stable—no repainting, no redrawing, and no lag.
-
Clear Trade Signals: Arrow markers highlight entry and exit points.
Entry/exit arrows with notifications (phone & email)
Recommendations
-
Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments
-
Optimal Timeframe: H1 (works across multiple)
-
Account Type: Any ECN or low-spread broker