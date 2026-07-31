EQUIVALENT MA PRO

HERO

THE MEANING DOESN’T.

Display your higher-timeframe moving averages correctly on lower timeframes.

Then synchronize the entire MA environment across every open chart of the same symbol.

USER MANUAL





For complete setup instructions, feature details, important notes, and FAQs, see the Equivalent MA Pro User Manual





WHY EQUIVALENT MA?

DIFFERENT MEANING.

The same MA period represents a different amount of market time when the chart timeframe changes.

EMA 50 on H4 and EMA 50 on M15 use the same period number, but they do not represent the same market horizon.

Equivalent MA Pro automatically converts the period so the MA keeps the same market-time reference.

H4 EMA 50

= H1 EMA 200

= M15 EMA 800

= M5 EMA 2400

The number changes.

The meaning remains consistent.

FEATURE 01

MADE VISIBLE.

Set the Base Timeframe and the three Main MA periods you already use.

Equivalent MA Pro automatically calculates the corresponding periods for the current chart timeframe.

Example:

Base Timeframe: H4

Main MA: 20 / 50 / 100

Current Chart: H1

Equivalent Periods: 80 / 200 / 400

No manual calculation is required.

FEATURE 02

YOUR WAY.

Choose EMA or SMA.

Choose the Base Timeframe.

Set your preferred Main MA periods.

Equivalent MA Pro works with your existing analysis method instead of forcing you to adopt a new one.

FEATURE 03

FULL SYNC.

Configure the MA environment once on the Master chart.

Other open charts of the same symbol operate as Followers and automatically receive the corresponding MA settings.

When the Master settings change, the Followers update automatically.

Change it once.

See it across every chart.

FEATURE 04

CURRENT-TIMEFRAME STRUCTURE.

Main MAs display moving averages converted from the selected Base Timeframe.

Local MAs display moving averages calculated directly from the current chart timeframe.

See the higher-timeframe reference and the current-timeframe structure together on the same chart.

LOCAL MA

Three Local MAs are displayed by default:

20 / 50 / 100

Local MAs use dotted lines so they can be distinguished from the Main MAs.

Each Main MA and Local MA can be shown or hidden separately.

FEATURE 05

GONE WHEN YOU DON’T.

Keep the panel visible while adjusting the settings.

Minimize it when you want more chart space.

Restore it whenever you need it again.

STANDARD OR PRO?

STANDARD EDITION

Equivalent MA Standard is designed for use on one chart at a time.

The indicator must be attached and configured separately on each chart.

PRO EDITION

Equivalent MA Pro adds Full Sync and Local MAs to the core Equivalent MA functions.

Configure one Master chart and automatically apply the MA environment to other open charts of the same symbol.

MAIN FEATURES

· Automatic equivalent-period conversion

· Higher-timeframe MAs displayed on lower timeframes

· EMA and SMA support

· Three configurable Main MAs

· Three Local MAs

· Local MA default periods: 20 / 50 / 100

· One Master per symbol

· Automatic Follower synchronization

· Centralized control from the Master chart

· Independent operation across different symbols

· Individual MA show and hide controls

· Minimize and restore panel

IMPORTANT NOTES

SAME MARKET TIME

Equivalent periods represent the same amount of market time.

The calculated MA price values may not match exactly across timeframes because each timeframe uses different candle data.

This is normal.

BASE TIMEFRAME

H4 is the default and recommended Base Timeframe.

The Master chart itself does not have to use H4.

The Master chart timeframe and the Base Timeframe are separate settings.

ONE MASTER PER SYMBOL

Only one Pro Master can operate for each symbol.

Different symbols can each use their own independent Master.

STANDARD EDITION

Equivalent MA Standard and Equivalent MA Pro should not be used on the same symbol at the same time.

If Standard Edition is detected, Pro waits until Standard Edition is removed.

SUPPORTED TIMEFRAMES

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

FAQ

Lower timeframes require more candles to represent the same amount of market time.

Example:

H4 EMA 50

= H1 EMA 200

= M15 EMA 800

= M5 EMA 2400

Large equivalent periods are normal and are not an error.

Yes.

Each symbol can operate with its own independent Master.

They can be used on different symbols.

They should not be used on the same symbol at the same time.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Product: Equivalent MA Pro

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Edition: Pro Edition

Price: 99 USD

DISCLAIMER

Equivalent MA Pro is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.

It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guarantees of profit.

Trading involves risk.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.