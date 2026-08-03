Baby MT5

Baby Bot - your investment in the future.

An automated scalping Expert Advisor with strict risk discipline. Utilizes the classic model of fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trading logic is built without the use of martingale, grid strategies, or averaging, which eliminates abnormal drawdowns in volatile markets.Baby Bot elevates trading to a new level of transparency. Unlike standard robots that trade based on indicators in the tester, our algorithm analyzes market data from sources such as Finviz, SBPRO X, and others, to open precise positions at the right moment.

Works with 20 currency pairs, including Gold: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384952

Installation Guide: Click

Current price - $499 next price $999 final price $5000

Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit

Technical Specifications:

  • Working symbols: EURUSD (other currency pairs will be detected automatically)
  • Working timeframe: M1
  • Minimum recommended deposit 100$
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account type: Any
  • Broker: Any broker, but preferably with low spreads
  • VPS is strongly recommended

Advantages:

  • No martingale
  • No dangerous trading methods used
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position
  • Stable real-market backtesting results
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install

IMPORTANT NOTE:
This Expert Advisor is not designed for testing in the "Strategy Tester" window, as it requires constant access to an external web server via the internet to generate signals. Please test it on a demo account in real time before purchasing, after enabling WebRequest in the terminal settings.

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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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