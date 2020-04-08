Volume contour

Conclusion

This Volume Profile indicator provides a professional, space-efficient solution for volume analysis directly on the price chart. By displaying volume distribution vertically on the left side, it offers unobstructed view of price action while delivering comprehensive volume insights. The clear highlighting of POC and Value Area, combined with customizable appearance and real-time updates, makes it a valuable tool for traders of all styles seeking to understand market structure through volume analysis.

The indicator is particularly useful for:

Identifying key support/resistance levels

Understanding market sentiment at specific prices

Planning trade entries and exits

Risk management through Value Area boundaries

Complementing other technical analysis tools



