Entry Pointz Pro

This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the chart so the levels are clearly marked: • “BUY ENTRY” (green) • “SELL ENTRY” (red) • “BUY TP (50%)” (orange) • “SELL TP (50%)” (orange) Inputs:- BuyLineColor → Color of Buy Entry line (default: Green).- SellLineColor → Color of Sell Entry line (default: Red).- TPLineColor → Color of TP lines (default: Orange).- LineStyle → Line style (solid, dash, dot, etc.).- LineWidth → Thickness of the lines.- LabelShiftBars → How many bars to the right labels are displayed. How to use: 1. Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe. 2. The indicator automatically calculates levels from the last completed H4 candle. 3. Use the levels for potential breakout trading: • Buy trade setup: Entry at H4 High, TP at High + 50% of range. • Sell trade setup: Entry at H4 Low, TP at Low – 50% of range. Recommended market:- This strategy works on all instruments, but it performs best on USOIL due to its strong volatility and well-defined H4 breakouts. Best for:- Traders who use H4 breakout strategies.- Quick identification of entry and target levels.- Visual clarity with auto-labeled horizontal lines


