Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5


Setting

Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition.

  • BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length): Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision.

  • BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones.

  • KC Length (Keltner Channels Length): Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurate squeeze signals on any timeframe.

  • KC Multi Factor (Keltner Channels Multiplier): Changes the width of the Keltner Channels to refine breakout detection.

  • Use of True Range: Switch between standard Average True Range (ATR) or price range for Keltner Channel calculation to match your strategy.


How to Use

Follow these steps for maximum results:

  1. Look for green momentum bars after a squeeze and a big red momentum → Buy Signal

  2. Look for red momentum bars after a squeeze and a big green momentum → Sell Signal

  3. Combine with price action or support/resistance levels for higher accuracy

Pro Tip: Use Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro with a trend filter (e.g., Moving Average, SMC or Price Action) to eliminate false signals and increase win rate.


Why Traders Love It

Detects breakouts early before the crowd
100% MT4-compatible and non-repaint
Works on all timeframes and markets
Helps you enter and exit trades with confidence
Most boosted indicator on TradingView – trusted by thousands of traders worldwide



