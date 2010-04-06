Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5

Introduction

Squeeze Momentum Pro is a powerful MQL4 indicator designed to help traders beat the market by detecting hidden volatility and momentum shifts. By combining Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels, and momentum histograms and linear regression, this tool pinpoints breakout opportunities before they happen.

Works on Forex, stocks, crypto, and indices

Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Non-repaint technology for accurate and reliable signals





Settings

Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition.

BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length): Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision.

BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones.

KC Length (Keltner Channels Length): Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurate squeeze signals on any timeframe.

KC Multi Factor (Keltner Channels Multiplier): Changes the width of the Keltner Channels to refine breakout detection.

Use of True Range: Switch between standard Average True Range (ATR) or price range for Keltner Channel calculation to match your strategy.





How to Use

Follow these steps for maximum results:

Look for green momentum bars after a squeeze and a big red momentum → Buy Signal Look for red momentum bars after a squeeze and a big green momentum → Sell Signal Combine with price action or support/resistance levels for higher accuracy

Pro Tip: Use Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro with a trend filter (e.g., Moving Average, SMC or Price Action) to eliminate false signals and increase win rate.





Why Traders Love It

Detects breakouts early before the crowd

100% MT4-compatible and non-repaint

Works on all timeframes and markets

Helps you enter and exit trades with confidence

Most boosted indicator on TradingView – trusted by thousands of traders worldwide







