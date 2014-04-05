Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5
- Indicadores
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- Versão: 1.1
Setting
Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition.
-
BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length): Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision.
-
BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones.
-
KC Length (Keltner Channels Length): Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurate squeeze signals on any timeframe.
-
KC Multi Factor (Keltner Channels Multiplier): Changes the width of the Keltner Channels to refine breakout detection.
-
Use of True Range: Switch between standard Average True Range (ATR) or price range for Keltner Channel calculation to match your strategy.
How to Use
Follow these steps for maximum results:
-
Look for green momentum bars after a squeeze and a big red momentum → Buy Signal
-
Look for red momentum bars after a squeeze and a big green momentum → Sell Signal
-
Combine with price action or support/resistance levels for higher accuracy
Pro Tip: Use Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro with a trend filter (e.g., Moving Average, SMC or Price Action) to eliminate false signals and increase win rate.
Why Traders Love It
Detects breakouts early before the crowd
100% MT4-compatible and non-repaint
Works on all timeframes and markets
Helps you enter and exit trades with confidence
Most boosted indicator on TradingView – trusted by thousands of traders worldwide