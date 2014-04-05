Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro MT5





Setting

Squeeze Momentum Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune it for any market condition.

BB Length (Bollinger Bands Length): Adjusts the period used to calculate Bollinger Bands, helping you identify market squeezes with precision.

BB Multi Factor (Bollinger Bands Multiplier): Controls the width of the Bollinger Bands, perfect for detecting high- and low-volatility zones.

KC Length (Keltner Channels Length): Sets the lookback period for Keltner Channels, ensuring accurate squeeze signals on any timeframe.

KC Multi Factor (Keltner Channels Multiplier): Changes the width of the Keltner Channels to refine breakout detection.

Use of True Range: Switch between standard Average True Range (ATR) or price range for Keltner Channel calculation to match your strategy.





How to Use

Follow these steps for maximum results:

Look for green momentum bars after a squeeze and a big red momentum → Buy Signal Look for red momentum bars after a squeeze and a big green momentum → Sell Signal Combine with price action or support/resistance levels for higher accuracy

Pro Tip: Use Smart Squeeze Momentum Pro with a trend filter (e.g., Moving Average, SMC or Price Action) to eliminate false signals and increase win rate.





Why Traders Love It

Detects breakouts early before the crowd

100% MT4-compatible and non-repaint

Works on all timeframes and markets

Helps you enter and exit trades with confidence

Most boosted indicator on TradingView – trusted by thousands of traders worldwide







