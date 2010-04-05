SniperGrid Shield EA
- Experts
- Hoang Loc Tran
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 16
🛡️ SniperGrid Shield EA
Cycle-based trading – accurate – emotionless.
SniperGrid Shield EA (SGS) is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) that uses a proprietary SGS_Signal to detect high-quality entry points. It combines a controlled grid trading strategy with smart hedge recovery to maximize profits while protecting your capital.
⚙️ Trading Strategy:
🔹 Main Entry:
· Opens order based on SGS_Signal (pre-optimized)
· Optionally filtered with ADX
· Only 1 main order per cycle
🔹 Grid:
· Adds positions when price moves against the main trade and exceeds ATR-based spacing
· Only opens if average price is improved ≥ MinImprovePip
· Optional Bollinger Bands filter to avoid bad entries
· Lots scaled with a controlled martingale multiplier
🔹 Hedge:
· Activates when drawdown ≥ Hedge_DD_Threshold and SGS_Signal detects reversal
· Can open additional hedge orders (same ATR logic as grid)
· Auto hedge-grid close: either FIFO (farthest from price) or Group mode when total profit ≥ TP
✅ Key Features:
· Intelligent cycle: 1 Main + Grid + Hedge
· Auto hedge close: FIFO or grouped closing logic
· Cost optimization: spread & swap included in real profit
· Risk control: avoids opening if average entry is not improved
· Backtested and live-tested across multiple scenarios
📌 Recommended Settings:
* Minimum balance: 1500 USD
* Timeframe: M15–H1
* Instruments: Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
🎁 Comes with 3 optimized file.set — free for licensed buyers.
👉 Designed for traders seeking safety, control, and consistent profits.