SniperGrid Shield EA

🛡️ SniperGrid Shield EA

Cycle-based trading – accurate – emotionless.

SniperGrid Shield EA (SGS) is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) that uses a proprietary SGS_Signal to detect high-quality entry points. It combines a controlled grid trading strategy with smart hedge recovery to maximize profits while protecting your capital.

⚙️ Trading Strategy:

🔹 Main Entry:

·       Opens order based on SGS_Signal (pre-optimized)

·       Optionally filtered with ADX

·       Only 1 main order per cycle

🔹 Grid:

·       Adds positions when price moves against the main trade and exceeds ATR-based spacing

·       Only opens if average price is improved ≥ MinImprovePip

·       Optional Bollinger Bands filter to avoid bad entries

·       Lots scaled with a controlled martingale multiplier

🔹 Hedge:

·       Activates when drawdown ≥ Hedge_DD_Threshold and SGS_Signal detects reversal

·       Can open additional hedge orders (same ATR logic as grid)

·       Auto hedge-grid close: either FIFO (farthest from price) or Group mode when total profit ≥ TP

✅ Key Features:

·       Intelligent cycle: 1 Main + Grid + Hedge

·       Auto hedge close: FIFO or grouped closing logic

·       Cost optimization: spread & swap included in real profit

·       Risk control: avoids opening if average entry is not improved

·       Backtested and live-tested across multiple scenarios

📌 Recommended Settings:

* Minimum balance: 1500 USD

* Timeframe: M15–H1

* Instruments: Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

🎁 Comes with 3 optimized file.set — free for licensed buyers.

👉 Designed for traders seeking safety, control, and consistent profits.


