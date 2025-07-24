SniperGrid Shield EA

5
SniperGrid Shield EA — fully automated grid + hedge trading robot


Brief description

SniperGrid Shield EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor using its own SGS_Signal to open high-quality trades and manage them via controlled grid and optional hedge logic.


Trading strategy

The EA works in three layers:


Main trade — opens a single position per cycle based on SGS_Signal (optional ADX filter for trend confirmation).


Controlled grid — if price moves against the main trade by a user-defined ATR distance, the EA may open additional grid orders — only if the average entry price improves by at least the configured MinImprovePip, to avoid increasing unrealized loss. Optional Bollinger Bands filter can prevent grid orders in unfavorable conditions. Grid lot sizes follow a controlled martingale multiplier.


Hedge — if drawdown reaches the defined Hedge_DD_Threshold and SGS_Signal indicates reversal, the EA may open hedge orders using the same ATR-based logic. The grid + hedge pair closes automatically when total profit reaches TakeProfit, either by closing oldest positions first (FIFO) or all together (batch close), depending on settings.



Key features


Integrated main trade + grid + optional hedge in one unified system.


Automatic trade management and closure logic (FIFO or group close).


Risk control: grid only opens when average price improves; ATR-based distance to avoid overtrading; controlled martingale to limit risk.


Realistic accounting: swaps, spreads, and swaps included in profit/loss calculations.


Ready for real trading: default parameters optimized; no need for user fine-tuning before use.



Recommended settings


Minimum deposit: USD 1,500


Recommended timeframes: M15 – H4


Suitable instruments: Forex majors, Gold (XAU), major Cryptocurrencies (if broker supports), Indices (CFDs).



Usage notes

Test on a demo account first to verify performance under your broker conditions. Monitor results periodically and adjust parameters if market conditions change.

评分 1
Carlos Calvo Carcelen
140
Carlos Calvo Carcelen 2025.11.22 21:08 
 

Me encanta, es un ea magnífico y configurable. Lo he comprado tras probar el Ea Acumuló, que es gratuito.

作者的更多信息
AutoClusterEdge
Hoang Loc Tran
专家
AutoClusterEdge – Nguồn điện có cấu trúc. Phục hồi chiến lược. AutoClusterEdge là một hệ thống tự động dịch hoàn toàn được thiết kế cho các giao dịch dựa trên hệ thống mạng. Hệ thống tích hợp Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối (RSI), Đường trung bình động (MA) và Phạm vi biến động thực trung bình (ATR) để khởi tạo và quản lý các cụm giao dịch, điều chỉnh mô-đun thế một cách hoạt động bằng cách sử dụng chuỗi Fibonacci và thực hiện lệnh thoát chiến lược có điều kiện. Hệ thống này đặc biệt phù hợp với nhữn
FREE
Accumulo
Hoang Loc Tran
专家
Accumulo – 多品种自动交易系统 Accumulo 是一款自动交易工具,基于双向网格策略与仓位控制方法构建。系统使用 ATR、MA、CCI Một công ty có thể cung cấp cho bạn một công cụ hỗ trợ. 本产品适用于各种市场和交易品种,包括货币对、贵金属和数字资产Bạn có thể làm được điều đó. VPS. 功能特点: 根据短期趋势和市场波动自动开/平仓。 ATR 自动计算下单间距与止盈。 安装后可立即运行,无需手动配置。 支持多图表同时运行。 使用建议: 建议用户在以下图表进行测试: EURUSD（M1） BTCUSD（H1） XAUUSD（H4） Đây là một công ty có khả năng cung cấp dịch vụ tốt nhất. 系统要求: Xây dựng VPS 适用于低点差、杠杆在 1:100 以上的账户。 Accumulo 适合希望在交易中引入自动化流程的用户,便于结构化管理订单。
