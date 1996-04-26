VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts

Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform



WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4?

VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect.

This Indicator is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates



KEY ADVANTAGES:

Session VWAP: Track Asia, Europe, US sessions or customise your own hours.

Track Asia, Europe, US sessions or customise your own hours. Interactive Anchored VWAP: Click‑to‑anchor with live preview – perfect for news spikes or swing highs.

Click‑to‑anchor with live preview – perfect for news spikes or swing highs. Flexible VWAP Source: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4.

Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4. Adaptive Bands: σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands.

σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands. Real‑Time Smart Alerts: Pop‑up & push notifications on VWAP/band crosses (instant or candle‑close).

Pop‑up & push notifications on VWAP/band crosses (instant or candle‑close). Premium GUI Panel: Sleek drag‑and‑drop control panel with Light/Dark toggle.

Multi‑Timeframe VWAP: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly at a click.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly at a click. Anchor View Modes: Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay for maximum flexibility.

Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay for maximum flexibility. Always‑Compatible Volume: Auto‑switches to tick volume – the only volume MT4 provides – for consistent calculations.

Auto‑switches to – the only volume MT4 provides – for consistent calculations. Pre‑Session Alerts: Customisable countdown so you are ready before each session starts.

Customisable countdown so you are ready before each session starts. Optimised Footprint: Lightweight code for the 32‑bit MT4 engine – ideal for scalpers & EA‑heavy workspaces.

⚠ CRITICAL NOTES FOR MT4 USERS

Email Alerts: MT4’s SendMail() uses outdated SSL; most modern SMTP servers block it. Use push or pop‑ups instead.

MT4’s SendMail() uses outdated SSL; most modern SMTP servers block it. Use push or pop‑ups instead. Volume Source: MT4 supplies tick volume only; expect minor variance versus MT5 real‑volume readings.

MT4 supplies tick volume only; expect minor variance versus MT5 real‑volume readings. Panel Icons: Alert buttons show “+ / –” instead of arrow icons – functionality unchanged.

