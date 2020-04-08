VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4

VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts

Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4?
VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect.

This Indicator is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates 

Full User Guide – Need MT5? Click here

KEY ADVANTAGES:

  • Session VWAP: Track Asia, Europe, US sessions or customise your own hours.
  • Interactive Anchored VWAP: Click‑to‑anchor with live preview – perfect for news spikes or swing highs.
  • Flexible VWAP Source: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4.
  • Adaptive Bands: σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands.
  • Real‑Time Smart Alerts: Pop‑up & push notifications on VWAP/band crosses (instant or candle‑close).
  • Premium GUI Panel: Sleek drag‑and‑drop control panel with Light/Dark toggle.
WHAT MAKES THE MT4 EDITION SPECIAL?
  • Multi‑Timeframe VWAP: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly at a click.
  • Anchor View Modes: Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay for maximum flexibility.
  • Always‑Compatible Volume: Auto‑switches to tick volume – the only volume MT4 provides – for consistent calculations.
  • Pre‑Session Alerts: Customisable countdown so you are ready before each session starts.
  • Optimised Footprint: Lightweight code for the 32‑bit MT4 engine – ideal for scalpers & EA‑heavy workspaces.

⚠ CRITICAL NOTES FOR MT4 USERS

  • Email Alerts: MT4’s SendMail() uses outdated SSL; most modern SMTP servers block it. Use push or pop‑ups instead.
  • Volume Source: MT4 supplies tick volume only; expect minor variance versus MT5 real‑volume readings.
  • Panel Icons: Alert buttons show “+ / –” instead of arrow icons – functionality unchanged.
SUITABLE FOR:
– Day traders • Swing traders • Scalpers • Institutional‑style traders

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION:
Drag → drop onto any MT4 chart (M1–H4 recommended). Anchor with a click, adjust colours & alerts – no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & PUSH NOTIFICATIONS:
Never miss a crucial level break. Instant pop‑ups & mobile push alerts keep you informed.
Telegram Broadcast: Use the Alert Relay Helper for encrypted Telegram messages (setup guide).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
– MetaTrader 4 build 1350+ • Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Energies

PREMIUM SUPPORT:
Free lifetime updates and direct support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER:
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 is an analytical tool; profits are never guaranteed. Test on a demo account before live deployment.
