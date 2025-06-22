HINN MagicEntry Extra
- Utilitaires
- ALGOFLOW OÜ
- Version: 2.51
- Mise à jour: 11 septembre 2025
- Activations: 20
Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart!
Key features:
- Market, limit, and pending orders
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Automatic spread and commission accounting
- Unlimited partitial take-profits
- Breakeven and trailing stop-loss functions
- Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface
- Session and strong algorithmic level visualization
- Works with any assets and account types
