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Magic Entry DEMO

5 February 2026, 17:22
ALGOFLOW OÜ
Georg Vahi
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Install Magic Entry DEMO

Download Demo version:

[DOWNLOAD DEMO]

Open the MetaTrader 5 platform, in the top menu select the " File " tab, " Open data folder ", in the open window open the MQL5 folder. Copy the downloaded application to the " Experts " folder.

Full path example:
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\TERMINAL-HASH-many-random-symbols\MQL5\Experts\





Then refresh the list of Expert Advisors, right click on the Expert Advisors tab and Refresh.



Right click and Attatch to chart or Double click the MagicEntryDEMO




This is a DEMO / UI preview version of Magic Entry 3x.

It is built for testing the interface and workflow on a chart, but it will not place or manage real trades. All trade-execution features are removed/blocked: the EA cannot open, modify, delete, or close any market/pending orders or positions (including partial closes, breakeven moves, and trailing SL/TP). When a trading action is triggered, the DEMO shows a warning message, but does not does not execute any trading actions.

Aside from the disabled trading execution, the DEMO behaves like the original Magic Entry 3x.

Full version:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142204