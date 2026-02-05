Magic Entry DEMO

Download Demo version:



[DOWNLOAD DEMO]



Open the MetaTrader 5 platform, in the top menu select the "

" tab, "

", in the open window open the

folder. Copy the downloaded application to the "









Then refresh the list of Expert Advisors, right click on the Expert Advisors tab and Refresh.











Right click and Attatch to chart or Double click the MagicEntryDEMO









This is a DEMO / UI preview version of Magic Entry 3x.

It is built for testing the interface and workflow on a chart, but it will not place or manage real trades. All trade-execution features are removed/blocked: the EA cannot open, modify, delete, or close any market/pending orders or positions (including partial closes, breakeven moves, and trailing SL/TP). When a trading action is triggered, the DEMO shows a warning message, but does not does not execute any trading actions.

Aside from the disabled trading execution, the DEMO behaves like the original Magic Entry 3x.

Full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142204



