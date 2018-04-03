The Full Control

The Full Control is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor, which applies indicator-based analysis of the market using "Stochastic", "Ichimoku" and "Volumes". It trades on the M1 timeframe using one order at a time. The EA uses the Martingale system.


The Expert Advisor Operation Principle

When buy or sell conditions are detected based on the Stochastic, Ichimoku and Volumes indicators, the EA opens the first order with the initial lot (equal to StartLot) with preset Takeprofit and Stoploss values. If the profit of the order with the initial lot (StartLot) exceeds the TrailingStop value, the order's Stoploss is moved to breakeven. If the order is closed by Stoploss, an opposite order with the same StopLoss and Takeprofit values ​​is immediately opened. The lot for this order is increased by the multiplier. When MaxLot is reached, the next order is opened with the initial lot. The values ​​of the initial and maximum lot depend on the risk percent of balance per trade. The Expert Advisor has very few settings and is therefore very easy to use.


Recommendations

Recommended deposit - $300 and more (for the initial lot of 0.01).

Take profit and stop loss must not be less than 300 points (for 5-digit quotes) and must be equal. Stop loss and take profit in parameters are set for five-digit currency quotes.

The recommended currency pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSD. The settings of Stochastic and Ichimoku indicator lines are standard and can be used as is;
The EA performs best in the dynamic market.


Parameters

  • ID Experts - unique Expert Advisor identifier;
  • Takeprofit - the take profit value;
  • Stoploss - the stop loss value;
  • StartLot - initial lot;
  • MaxLot - maximum lot
  • TrailingStop - the trailing stop value;
  • Multiplicator - lot multiplier;
  • Kperiod,(Stochastic) - K line period of Stochastic;
  • Dperiod,(Stochastic) - D line period of Stochastic;
  • Slowing,(Stochastic) - slowing parameter of Stochastic;
  • period Tenkan-sen(Ichimoku) - the period of the Tenkan line;
  • period Kijun-sen(Ichimoku) - the period of the Kijun line;
  • period Senkou Span B(Ichimoku) - the period of Senkou Span B;

Note: The attached screenshot shows Expert Advisor testing on EURUSD in the interval between 2017.01.02 and 2017.12.29, with the following settings: deposit=$1000; TP=350; SL=350; StartLot=0.05; MaxLot=1.6; TrailingStop=65; Multiplicator=2.0;)

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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
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