Master Sweep

MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator (v4.2)

Product Description

Unlock the Power of Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis!

Markets do not move randomly—they move toward liquidity.

MASTER SWEEP is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify institutional key levels across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily timeframes, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps, Pin Bar rejections, and market bias with precision.

Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA, Version 4.2 features intelligent real-time algorithms that automatically adapt to market price without cluttering your charts.

Key Features & Benefits

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (Monthly / Weekly / Daily)

Monthly Levels (M)

  • Instantly displays Monthly High

  • Monthly Low

  • Monthly Open

  • Monthly Average Price

  • Dynamic Monthly Resistance (MR)

  • Dynamic Monthly Support (MS)

These institutional reference levels help identify long-term market direction and major liquidity zones.

Weekly Levels (W)

Quickly identify the week's most important institutional levels:

  • Weekly High

  • Weekly Low

  • Weekly Resistance (WR)

  • Weekly Support (WS)

Perfect for swing traders and short-term market analysis.

Daily Levels (D)

Automatically plots:

  • Previous Day High

  • Previous Day Low

  • Daily Resistance (DR)

  • Daily Support (DS)

  • Dynamic Daily Pivot High

  • Dynamic Daily Pivot Low

Ideal for intraday and day trading strategies.

2. Automatic Pin Bar & Liquidity Sweep Detection

Built-in visual trading signals include:

  • Buy Arrows

  • Sell Arrows

Signals are generated only when the indicator detects genuine liquidity rejection based on advanced Pin Bar wick analysis.

Advanced wick filters eliminate market noise by identifying only high-probability institutional liquidity sweeps.

3. Multi-Level Market Bias (Bullish / Bearish)

MASTER SWEEP continuously evaluates institutional order flow and displays:

  • Bullish Bias Arrows

  • Bearish Bias Arrows

This allows traders to instantly determine whether buyers or sellers currently control the market.

4. Fully Customizable & Optimized

Designed for professional trading environments.

Features include:

  • Optimized code for maximum MetaTrader performance

  • No chart lag or unnecessary CPU usage

  • EA-ready output buffers compatible with iCustom()

  • Fully editable colors

  • Adjustable line styles

  • Customizable arrow appearance

Input Parameters
Parameter Description
LiquidityBuyColor Color of bullish liquidity zones
LiquiditySellColor Color of bearish liquidity zones
Arrow_Up_Code Wingdings code for Buy Arrow
Arrow_Down_Code Wingdings code for Sell Arrow
Arrow_Offset_Pts Distance between arrows and price (points)
How to Use MASTER SWEEP

Step 1 – Locate Institutional Liquidity

Wait for price to approach an important institutional level such as:

  • Previous Day High

  • Previous Day Low

  • Weekly Resistance

  • Weekly Support

  • Monthly High

  • Monthly Low

Step 2 – Confirm the Liquidity Sweep

Watch for a Buy or Sell Arrow generated after a Pin Bar forms.

This indicates:

  • Liquidity has been taken.

  • Institutional rejection has occurred.

  • A potential market reversal may be developing.

Step 3 – Trade with the Institutional Bias

Enter trades only when the liquidity sweep aligns with the displayed Bullish or Bearish Bias Arrow.

Trading in the direction of institutional order flow significantly increases the probability of successful trades.

Why Choose MASTER SWEEP?

  • Professional Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis

  • Institutional Support & Resistance Levels

  • Automatic Liquidity Sweep Detection

  • Smart Pin Bar Recognition

  • Bullish & Bearish Market Bias

  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

  • EA Compatible via iCustom()

  • Lightweight, Fast, and Highly Accurate

Version

MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator

Version 4.2

Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA


Recommended products
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
Libraries
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR
Markus Paminger
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd. If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued. Key features: Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL) POC in different timeframes for better orientation Symbol and timeframe Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods Button to show/hide VPR Calculated Bars (best results)
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Winning Strategy Pro
Jasim Mohammed Mousa Bahiya
Experts
Winning Strategy Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M5. It uses a unique algorithm combining multiple technical confirmations for high-probability entries with strict risk management. KEY FEATURES: - Smart price level detection - Multiple entry confirmation filters - Flexible Money Management (Fixed or % Risk) - Daily protection (loss/profit limits, max trades) - Trading time filter - Email & Push notifications - Visual trading zones on chart - Real-time info panel PROTECTION: -
RBM EA Deluxe
Renato Brendim Medici
Experts
An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait. Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out fir
Volume Speedometer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
Imagine the ability to have Volume Speed second by second presented to you in the form of a speedometer... Well, imagine no more... Welcome to the new Minions Labs creation: Volume Speedometer . Volume Speedometer is a Minions Labs idea that was born trying to show in realtime what is happening with the Volume Flow of orders (or Ticks, if you don't have that) during the day. This indicator was created to be used in Intraday trading and the goal is to give you a "heads up" when the Volume flow is
Mac Trade Panel MT5
Mauricio Machado
Utilities
THE       MAC Trade Panel       It is an advanced trading utility designed for manual traders (scalpers and day traders) seeking speed, precision, and professional risk management in MetaTrader 4. Forget about time-consuming lot calculations: define your risk and let the dashboard do all the heavy lifting. Fully interactive, resizable, and with a modern design, it allows you to trade directly from the chart with order previews, manage multiple partial exits, and automatically protect your capita
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
Indicators
The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a sophisticated trend probability analysis tool designed for scalping and day trading. It combines multiple technical indicators and multi-timeframe analysis to generate clear visual signals for buy/sell probabilities. The   ProbabilityAdvancedIndicator   is a comprehensive tool for traders looking for: Probability-based decision-making Consolidated technical analysis Flexibility for different trading styles Intuitive and customizable interface Pro Tip:  
Supreme index
Wanderlei Alessandro Azevedo
Experts
Title:   Institutional Breakout PRO: Multi-Currency Engine Description: Unlock the power of volatility with the   Institutional Breakout PRO . Originally designed for US Indices, this algorithm has proven to be a   Universal Trading Engine , capable of extracting profits from major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Commodities (Gold/XAUUSD), and Indices. The Strategy: The EA does not use lagging indicators. Instead, it utilizes a   Dynamic Box Logic . It identifies periods of market consolidat
Order Blocks ICT MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Robo Sniper Ultra
Flavio Dos Santos
Experts
SNIPER ULTRA: Master the Markets with Surgical Precision Master the markets with SNIPER ULTRA , the MetaTrader 5 expert advisor designed to eliminate consolidation anxiety forever. While others burn capital in choppy, sideways markets, our exclusive "Relevant Leg" filter ensures you only trade when real volume and trend confirmation align. Forget false signals: Sniper Ultra executes inverted crossovers with mathematical precision, entering at the exact moment of price exhaustion to hunt for h
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (559)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RSI Dynamic Strategy Builder
Rocio Uriburu
Experts
Explore all my products for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and free Trial versions: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/urocio/seller You have two versions of the EA: Full version with unlimited symbols and features. Trial version (free) to test the EA’s performance: it operates only on EURUSD, runs 5 consecutive cycles, and then pauses for 7 days before restarting. Create your own trading strategies with complete flexibility! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to support multiple trading approach
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
IC Flat Pro The True Math
Aruncharan Ganapathy Sivakumar
Indicators
IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH   Early Adopter Pricing Secure IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH at the current launch price. Once the first 10 purchases  have been sold, the price will increase by USD 300 . Institutional-Grade Market Structure Analysis for MetaTrader 5 IC FLAT PRO – THE TRUE MATH is a premium institutional-grade market structure indicator developed for serious traders who demand precision, consistency, and high-quality trade opportunities. Built using advanced mathematical algorithms
RSI Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index(RSI) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an innovative trading tool designed for traders who want to effectively monitor multiple currency pairs simultaneously. By utilizing the powerful RSI indicator, this scanner provides a comprehensive overview of market conditions, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes. This indicator offers significant advantages by presenting crucial signals in a user-friendly format. Traders can customize
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
Indicators
[ MT4 Version ] Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not. Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown. REPLAY THE MARKET INSI
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Mt5TradeCopier
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Utilities
Forex Trade copier MT5.  It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account,  MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too. It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,  MT5 or to multiple accounts  MT5 to multiple accounts  Features of Trade Copi
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Ajay Pandey patterns
Ajay Mukesh Pandey
Indicators
This indicator plots buy and sell signals based on pattern which I have discovered over the year. When I entered trading world, I started with chart patterns. whole day I used identify patterns plot them. Take screenshot. After practicing for years and trading patterns. My eyes started to see patterns that repeat over and over again. Chart pattern and candles sticks both. New Patterns. Over time I got to know few pattern were already discovered by somebody else. These are my own pattern which 
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Long term Lobster
Tetsushi O-nishi
Experts
Target currency: EURUSD Time frame: 1H Live Trading Result (Signal) This EA is an automated trading system that combines multiple strategies with the following key features: Multiple Strategies (Strategy 1 and Strategy 2) It uses separate parameter sets (MagicNumber, custom comments, indicator coefficients, etc.) for each strategy, allowing simultaneous operation. Entry Signal Conditions Strategy 1 : Entry signals are based on changes in the ADX indicators. A falling DI Minus indicates
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
More from author
Fusion Monthly Levels PinBar Marubozu
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Niveaux mensuels + PinBar + Marubozu + ALERTES (MQL5) Version : 2.0 FINAL Auteur : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA See More Description du produit Cet indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 combine l'analyse des niveaux mensuels, la reconnaissance des modèles de chandeliers japonais (PinBar et Marubozu) et un système d'alerte en temps réel. Il aide les traders à identifier rapidement les zones clés du marché et les opportunités de trading à forte probabilité. Caractéristiques principales Affichage automatiqu
Pin Bar Pro v1
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Pin Bar Pro v1.0 – MQL5 Indicator Description: Pin Bar Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Pin Bars , a key candlestick pattern for anticipating market reversals. Signals are displayed as custom arrows directly on the chart: Blue arrow → Buy signal (bullish Pin Bar) Red arrow → Sell signal (bearish Pin Bar) Features: Automatic detection of Pin Bars Customizable visual arrows ( Arrow_Up_Code , Arrow_Down_Code ) Adjustable vertical offset ( Arrow_Offset_Pts ) W
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro (MQL5) – Short Description Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic Pin Bar detection . It highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart using: Horizontal lines for monthly levels Blue arrows for bullish Pin Bars (near support) Red arrows for bearish Pin Bars (near resistance) Main Features Auto monthly levels (MN1) Real-time Pin Bar detection Buy/Sell ar
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Marubozu Pro (MT5) –   Description Marubozu Pro is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects bullish and bearish Marubozu candles, highlighting strong market momentum directly on your chart. It displays clear buy/sell arrows:   Blue = Buy (bullish Marubozu)   Red = Sell (bearish Marubozu) Designed for speed and simplicity, it helps traders quickly identify powerful price action for entries, confirmations, or trend filtering. Key Features: Real-time Marubozu candle detection
Order Block Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Order Block Pro (MQL5) – Version 1.0 Author: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Platform: MetaTrader 5 Description Order Block Pro is an advanced indicator designed to automatically detect bullish and bearish order blocks directly on your chart. By analyzing consolidation candles followed by strong impulsive candles, this tool highlights key zones where price movements are likely to accelerate. This indicator is ideal for traders who want to: Precisely identify entry and exit points. Detect dynamic support and
ETE Detector puissant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Avis commercial – ETE DETECTOR POWER v5.0 (Head & Shoulders Pro) Détection automatique des motifs tête et épaules ETE DETECTOR POWER v5.0 est un outil professionnel conçu pour les traders qui souhaitent anticiper les retournements majeurs du marché en utilisant l'un des modèles graphiques les plus puissants : le Head & Shoulders (H&S) et sa variation inverse. Grâce à son système de gestion d'objets optimisé (MaxObjects) , l'indicateur reste fluide et lisible, même sur des graphiques chargés
Monthly High Low Liquidity Zones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Monthly High & Low Dynamic Range + Liquidity Zones v1.2 Author: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Description: Transform your market analysis with this powerful indicator that combines: Key Monthly Levels: High, Low, Open, and Close to identify the most important support and resistance zones. Dynamic High/Low Range: Automatically tracks extreme price movements to detect significant market shifts. Liquidity Zones: Visual rectangles showing areas where liquidity is concentrated (Buy/Sell). The thickness and c
Booster Trading Pro V
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Nom du produit :   Booster Trading Pro Auteur :   KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Plateforme :   MetaTrader 5 Type :   Indicateur technique multifonction Description Transformez votre analyse de marché avec   Booster Trading Pro   , l'indicateur tout-en-un qui combine : Niveaux mensuels clés :   haut, bas, ouverture et clôture pour identifier rapidement les zones de support et de résistance. Plage dynamique haute et basse :   suivez les mouvements de prix extrêmes au-dessus ou en dessous des niveaux me
Channel Ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Channel Ultima – Indicateur multicanal dynamique Auteur : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Description: Channel Ultima est un indicateur de structure de marché avancé qui trace automatiquement trois canaux dynamiques multi-temporels. Il permet une analyse précise de la structure des prix, des zones de support et de résistance, ainsi que des zones d'équilibre, offrant ainsi une vision claire et professionnelle du marché. Cet outil est conçu pour les traders techniques, le
Institutional Liquidity Map Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Institutional Liquidity Map Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to map institutional liquidity zones using monthly highs and lows. It automatically detects stop-hunt areas, potential reversal zones, and institutional accumulation/distribution levels. The indicator dynamically tracks up to three liquidity levels on both buy and sell sides, updated in real time. Key Features: Automatic detection of monthly high/low levels Real-time institutional liquidity zones (buy/sell) Dynamic
SMXZones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
SMXZones – Zones de liquidité pour investisseurs avertis Liquidités institutionnelles • Biais de marché • Signaux PinBar Auteur : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Investissez comme un investisseur avisé SMXZones est un indicateur de trading puissant conçu pour révéler les zones de liquidité institutionnelle, la structure du marché et la tendance directionnelle du marché . Cet outil aide les traders à voir clairement où les institutions accumulent des liquidités et où les mouvements de prix importants sont su
ICT Smart Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
ICT Smart Pro Argent intelligent – ​​Déséquilibre des TIC – Limites de temps institutionnelles – Structure du marché Description ICT Smart Pro est un indicateur de trading professionnel conçu pour aider les traders à analyser le marché en utilisant Smart Money Concepts et la méthodologie ICT (Inner Circle Trader) . Cet indicateur combine plusieurs outils de trading institutionnels en une solution puissante pour aider les traders à identifier les domaines dans lesquels les grandes institutions fi
Time Box Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
MQL5 Commercial Notice – TIME BOX PRO v2.0 Overview TIME BOX PRO v2.0 is a professional multi-timeframe indicator designed to instantly visualize key price zones on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It automatically draws time-based boxes: YEAR, SEMESTER, QUARTER, MONTH, WEEK, and DAY , with customizable horizontal levels ( HB 90%, 50%, 10% ) to better analyze market ranges and strategic price areas. Optimized for strategy tester, live accounts, and the MQL5 marketplace, TIME BOX PRO delivers fast and e
Marubozu Pro SUP
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Marubozu Pro ELITE X v3.100 – Market Description Overview Marubozu Pro ELITE X is an advanced price action indicator designed to automatically detect optimized Marubozu candlestick patterns combined with a dynamic EMA trend filter . It provides clear BUY / SELL signals along with structured market levels (High, Low, Mid), helping traders make faster and more accurate decisions.  Key Features  1. Automatic Signal Detection BUY signal (blue arrow) when a strong bullish candle with minimal wick is
Tweezer pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 – Price Action Reversal Indicator Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Platform: MetaTrader 5 Description TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 is a professional next-generation trading indicator designed to accurately detect strong market reversals using the powerful Tweezer Top and Tweezer Bottom candlestick patterns. It combines advanced price action analysis, an intelligent EMA trend filter, and dynamic market structure zones, delivering clear, reliable, and trade-ready signals for all types of t
Smart structure sr ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
STRUCTURE DU MART SR ULTIMA  Structure ultime du marché et indicateur intelligent de support/résistance SMART STRUCTURE SR ULTIMA est une solution de trading avancée conçue pour fournir une lecture claire, précise et professionnelle de la structure du marché. Conçu pour les traders modernes, cet indicateur combine une structure intelligente (DER/DES) , des niveaux de support et de résistance dynamiques et un système unique de Structure Fan qui visualise la force du marché, son expansion et ses z
Trader manuel assistant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Experts
INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA MT5 – MANUEL UNIQUEMENT Description INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA – MANUAL ONLY est un Expert Advisor conçu pour fournir une gestion des risques 100% visuelle et manuelle directement sur MetaTrader 5. Cette version est entièrement dédiée aux traders qui souhaitent conserver un contrôle total sur leurs entrées , sans aucune automatisation, tout en bénéficiant d'un outil professionnel pour visualiser instantanément les profits et pertes potentiels. Grâce à une interface graphiqu
Master dynamics channel pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO is a professional multi-timeframe channel indicator that automatically displays Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly trend channels on a single chart. Designed for institutional market structure analysis, it helps traders identify major support and resistance zones, trend direction, breakout opportunities, and long-term market cycles . Lightweight, non-repainting , and fully customizable, it is suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, C
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker Description Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to monitor Monthly Open levels and automatically detect Liquidity Sweeps occurring around these key institutional price zones. The indicator displays the most recent Monthly Open and Monthly Close levels, calculates the distance between them in points, and highlights areas where market liquidity has been captured before a directional move. Features   Display of Monthly O
Aurum mid quant pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review