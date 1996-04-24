Product Description

Unlock the Power of Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis!

MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator (v4.2)

Markets do not move randomly—they move toward liquidity.

MASTER SWEEP is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify institutional key levels across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily timeframes, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps, Pin Bar rejections, and market bias with precision.

Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA, Version 4.2 features intelligent real-time algorithms that automatically adapt to market price without cluttering your charts.

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (Monthly / Weekly / Daily)

Monthly Levels (M)

Instantly displays Monthly High

Monthly Low

Monthly Open

Monthly Average Price

Dynamic Monthly Resistance (MR)

Dynamic Monthly Support (MS)

Key Features & Benefits

These institutional reference levels help identify long-term market direction and major liquidity zones.

Weekly Levels (W)

Quickly identify the week's most important institutional levels:

Weekly High

Weekly Low

Weekly Resistance (WR)

Weekly Support (WS)

Perfect for swing traders and short-term market analysis.

Daily Levels (D)

Automatically plots:

Previous Day High

Previous Day Low

Daily Resistance (DR)

Daily Support (DS)

Dynamic Daily Pivot High

Dynamic Daily Pivot Low

Ideal for intraday and day trading strategies.

2. Automatic Pin Bar & Liquidity Sweep Detection

Built-in visual trading signals include:

Buy Arrows

Sell Arrows

Signals are generated only when the indicator detects genuine liquidity rejection based on advanced Pin Bar wick analysis.

Advanced wick filters eliminate market noise by identifying only high-probability institutional liquidity sweeps.

3. Multi-Level Market Bias (Bullish / Bearish)

MASTER SWEEP continuously evaluates institutional order flow and displays:

Bullish Bias Arrows

Bearish Bias Arrows

This allows traders to instantly determine whether buyers or sellers currently control the market.

4. Fully Customizable & Optimized

Designed for professional trading environments.

Features include:

Optimized code for maximum MetaTrader performance

No chart lag or unnecessary CPU usage

EA-ready output buffers compatible with iCustom()

Fully editable colors

Adjustable line styles

Customizable arrow appearance

Parameter Description LiquidityBuyColor Color of bullish liquidity zones LiquiditySellColor Color of bearish liquidity zones Arrow_Up_Code Wingdings code for Buy Arrow Arrow_Down_Code Wingdings code for Sell Arrow Arrow_Offset_Pts Distance between arrows and price (points)

Step 1 – Locate Institutional Liquidity

Input ParametersHow to Use MASTER SWEEP

Wait for price to approach an important institutional level such as:

Previous Day High

Previous Day Low

Weekly Resistance

Weekly Support

Monthly High

Monthly Low

Step 2 – Confirm the Liquidity Sweep

Watch for a Buy or Sell Arrow generated after a Pin Bar forms.

This indicates:

Liquidity has been taken.

Institutional rejection has occurred.

A potential market reversal may be developing.

Step 3 – Trade with the Institutional Bias

Enter trades only when the liquidity sweep aligns with the displayed Bullish or Bearish Bias Arrow.

Trading in the direction of institutional order flow significantly increases the probability of successful trades.

Professional Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis

Institutional Support & Resistance Levels

Automatic Liquidity Sweep Detection

Smart Pin Bar Recognition

Bullish & Bearish Market Bias

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

EA Compatible via iCustom()

Lightweight, Fast, and Highly Accurate

Version

Why Choose MASTER SWEEP?

MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator

Version 4.2

Developed by KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA