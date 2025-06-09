True North

True North


This isn’t just another expert advisor. It’s a system built for consistency, accuracy, and survival—even in the most unpredictable markets.


Follow Market Updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213


What Makes It Unique?

AI-Driven Imbalance Recognition System – At its core lies a neural network trained on thousands of market imbalances—situations where buy and sell pressure are misaligned. The EA uses this AI engine to detect micro-discrepancies in bid-ask flows and executes trades in zones where price is statistically most likely to rebalance.

To make the system bulletproof, we've integrated an advanced optional mechanism. This creates a virtual price tunnel: buy orders are strategically layered above the current price, and sell orders are staged below. No matter which direction the market breaks, the system is designed to capitalize—closing trades in profit through intelligent averaging and exit timing.

This method is rarely needed thanks to the strength of the core strategy—but it's there as a safety net, reinforcing stability in even the most unpredictable markets.


Built for Precision, Designed for Durability:

  • Smart tunnel-based mechanics for risk control in volatile conditions
  • Ultra-precise entries to reduce exposure and avoid unnecessary trade stacking
  • Set-and-forget execution – just attach the EA to BTCUSD on M15, and it manages trading automatically
  • Compatible with all brokers – no restrictions on spread or execution type
  • Extensively tested on both MT4 and MT5 with robust multi-year performance

System Notes:

Setup is fast and easy: simply apply the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe. It will self-manage other pairs and handle all logic autonomously.

To ensure seamless performance, it is highly recommended to operate the EA on a VPS, especially if you trade 24/5. This minimizes risk from internet outages or system interruptions.


Stay Connected: Join our Telegram channel for ongoing insights, updates, and access to setfiles and support resources.(contact me for the link)

Let this system work for you—through trend, retrace, or chaos. We built it to survive what most can’t.


Filter:
[Deleted] 2025.12.03 10:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babay Ubaedillah
593
Reply from developer Babay Ubaedillah 2025.12.03 13:39
Thank you sincerely. I greatly appreciate your feedback.
Reply to review