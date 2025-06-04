Candle Timer Pro MT5

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight and efficient on-chart tool that displays the remaining time for the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe.

Used and tested by more than 800 traders worldwide! Join the professionals who have chosen the full-featured Candle Timer PRO.

Features

Countdown timer synchronized with chart timeframe

Optional color change or blinking in the final seconds of each candle

Horizontal progress bar visualizing candle formation

Real-time spread display with adjustable appearance

Sound alerts before candle close (configurable in seconds)

Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

Drag-and-drop positioning on the chart

Configuration

All options are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator settings. Users can customize colors, sounds, visibility of components, and more.

To save settings:

Adjust parameters in the Inputs tab Click Save and enter a filename

To reuse settings:

Click Load Select the previously saved file

This ensures consistency across multiple charts or sessions.

Panel Positioning

To move the panel on the chart:

Double-click the Candle Timer Pro panel A red dashed border with a small white square appears Click and drag the white square to reposition Release the mouse to set the new position

This allows intuitive placement without modifying any code.

Use Cases

Traders needing precise candle closure timing

Users monitoring live spread during high-volatility periods

Anyone preferring a minimal, data-focused on-chart display

Change Log Update 1.1 The panel position is now saved and automatically restored after switching timeframes or restarting the indicator.

Default panel position changed to avoid overlap with the trade panel.

Added option to change the font size of the timer label: small, medium, large.

Progress bar length now adapts to font size and timeframe.





