Candle Timer Pro MT5
- インディケータ
- DigitalPrime
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 10 6月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Enter trades with precise candle timing.
Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.
Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.
Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy.
Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicator provides essential timing data directly on the chart without distracting from price action.Key Features
-
Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe
-
Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle
-
Horizontal progress bar visualizing candle formation in real time
-
Real-time spread display with adjustable appearance
-
Configurable sound alerts before candle close
-
Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread
-
Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart
All settings are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator.
Users can adjust colors, sounds, visibility of individual components, and font size to match their trading environment.
Saved configurations can be reused across charts and sessions, ensuring consistent layout and behavior.Panel Positioning
The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:
-
Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode
-
Drag the marker to the desired location
-
Release to confirm placement
The selected position is automatically saved and restored when switching timeframes or reloading the indicator.Typical Use Cases
-
Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits
-
Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions
-
Clean, minimal on-chart timing reference without clutter
Version 1.1
-
Panel position is now saved and automatically restored
-
Default panel position adjusted to avoid overlap with the trade panel
-
Added option to change timer font size (small / medium / large)
-
Progress bar length now adapts dynamically to font size and timeframe
