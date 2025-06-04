Candle Timer Pro MT5

Enter trades with precise candle timing.
Avoid late entries and missed candle closes.
Designed for traders who need exact execution timing.

Candle Timer Pro is a lightweight on-chart tool that displays the remaining time of the current candle, a horizontal progress bar, and real-time spread information. The panel is fully customizable and works with any symbol and timeframe, helping traders maintain timing discipline and execution accuracy.

Developed to remain clear and unobtrusive, the indicator provides essential timing data directly on the chart without distracting from price action.

Key Features

  • Countdown timer synchronized with the active chart timeframe

  • Optional color change or blinking during the final seconds of a candle

  • Horizontal progress bar visualizing candle formation in real time

  • Real-time spread display with adjustable appearance

  • Configurable sound alerts before candle close

  • Toggleable interface components: timer, progress bar, title, and spread

  • Drag-and-drop panel positioning directly on the chart

Customization & Settings

All settings are available in the Inputs tab of the indicator.
Users can adjust colors, sounds, visibility of individual components, and font size to match their trading environment.

Saved configurations can be reused across charts and sessions, ensuring consistent layout and behavior.

Panel Positioning

The panel can be repositioned directly on the chart:

  • Double-click the panel to activate positioning mode

  • Drag the marker to the desired location

  • Release to confirm placement

The selected position is automatically saved and restored when switching timeframes or reloading the indicator.

Typical Use Cases

  • Traders requiring precise candle close timing for entries or exits

  • Monitoring live spread during volatile market conditions

  • Clean, minimal on-chart timing reference without clutter

Change Log

Version 1.1

  • Panel position is now saved and automatically restored

  • Default panel position adjusted to avoid overlap with the trade panel

  • Added option to change timer font size (small / medium / large)

  • Progress bar length now adapts dynamically to font size and timeframe

Фильтр:
TRIPPY2000
25
TRIPPY2000 2025.06.08 01:43 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

DigitalPrime
5434
Ответ разработчика Michal Szyszko 2025.06.08 07:57
Thank you for the positive review and high rating! I'm glad that Candle Timer Pro serves its purpose well and that the extra features like alerts and spread display are useful to you. I care about quality and good communication with users, so I really appreciate your feedback. Wishing you success in your trading!
Ответ на отзыв