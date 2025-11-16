Williams Fractals Indicator
- Indicators
- Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 November 2025
- Activations: 20
Williams Fractals (v2) — cleaner signals, less noiseA refined take on Williams Fractals that helps you spot real reversal points faster. It calculates efficiently on new bars, places clear arrows, and filters out clutter using volatility and clustering logic.
- What it does: Marks confirmed swing highs/lows that often act as support/resistance.
- Why it’s better: Smarter visuals + optional filters = fewer, higher‑quality fractals.
- Scope-safe: Runs per chart/symbol; won’t affect your other charts.
Key features
- Optimized: Works on new candles; full recalcs only when needed.
- Clean arrows: Configurable colors/size with tidy placement.
- Filters (optional):
- ATR spacing: Removes fractals that are too close for current volatility.
- Cluster pick: Keeps the strongest fractal within a recent window.
- Multi-timeframe: Use current chart or pick a timeframe.
Inputs (defaults)
- Period: 14
- Timeframe: Current or selectable
- Arrow Gap: 20 points
- ATR filter: Period 14, Multiplier 0.5
- Cluster: Window 5 bars, Price window 0.3×ATR