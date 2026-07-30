Dynamic Twin Filter

The Dynamic Twin Filter is an advanced volatility and trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability market directions. By utilizing a unique "Twin" engine approach, it calculates two separate moving average-based ranges (Fast and Slow) to create a highly responsive dynamic price channel.

Unlike traditional moving averages that lag significantly, the Dynamic Twin Filter adapts to absolute price differences and smooths them out. This allows it to quickly shift focus when a genuine breakout occurs, while remaining completely flat during choppy, low-volatility ranges—keeping you out of false signals.

✨ Key Features:

  • Dual-Speed Filtering: Combines Fast and Slow volatility measurements to perfectly balance sensitivity and reliability.
  • Non-Repainting Signals: The indicator plots Long and Short arrows only on completely closed candles. Signals are final and do not repaint.
  • Dynamic Support & Resistance Bands: Optionally display the upper and lower range bands to visualize current market volatility and dynamic stop-loss levels.
  • EA & Automation Ready: Built with highly optimized code and strictly defined data buffers, making it perfect for smooth backtesting and easy  iCustom()  integration in Expert Advisors.
  • Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Works seamlessly across Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals on any timeframe.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • Fast Period & Range Multiplier: Controls the short-term reactivity of the filter. Lower values make the indicator more sensitive to recent price action.
  • Slow Period & Range Multiplier: Controls the long-term baseline. Higher values ensure you stay on the right side of the macro trend.
  • Applied Price: Choose which price data to feed into the algorithm (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).
  • Show Signal Arrows: Toggle the visual buy/sell entry arrows on the chart.
  • Show High/Low Bands: Toggle the outer volatility bands (useful for manual stop-loss placement or take-profit targets).

💡 How to Trade:

  • Entry (Long): Enter a buy position when the Green arrow appears and the price breaks above the central filter line.
  • Entry (Short): Enter a sell position when the Red arrow appears and the price breaks below the central filter line.
  • Stop Loss: Place your stop loss slightly beyond the opposite High/Low band or the most recent swing low/high.
  • Exit: Ride the trend until an opposite signal appears, or exit at your predefined risk-to-reward target.

Recommended products
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Indicators
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions. The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes. Features EMA Trend Analysis The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement. Functions include: Buy and sel
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
Apex Pullback Map MT5
Ying Li Lu
Indicators
Apex Pullback Map MT5 Short description A read-only XAUUSD decision map that helps traders judge prior-day direction, confirmed H1/H4 structure, and whether price is nearing an active reaction zone before planning a trade. Three questions on one chart Did the previous day's high or low form first? Which H1 and H4 swing points are confirmed, and which point is still forming? Is price waiting, approaching, inside, or beyond the current reaction zone? Apex Pullback Map MT5 keeps these observations
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
SURMAchannelPRO
Roman Surmanidze
Indicators
SURMAchannelPRO is a premium multi-purpose indicator that generates dynamic price channels and clear trend-following signals. It uses a smoothed Hull Moving Average (HMA) as its core, around which it builds multiple channel lines (inner, intermediate, outer) that act as dynamic support and resistance. The indicator provides visual Buy/Sell arrows upon channel breakout/re-entry and automatically plots horizontal TP/SL lines based on a user-defined percentage of the channel width. A key feature is
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
More from author
Multi EMA Indicator
Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
Indicators
Multi EMA – Clean , configurable moving averages   for MT5 Multi EMA plots up to five moving   averages on one chart with clear visuals   and per-line control . It’s built for traders who   want fast, reliable context for   trend, momentum, and structure —without clutter. Defaults follow   popular   periods (5/2 0/50/100/20 0), and each line can be   independently styled or hidden . Optional cross arrows highlight when   one chosen MA crosses another , plotted exactly at the intersection   price
Williams Fractals Indicator
Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
Indicators
Williams Fract als (v2) — cleaner   signals, less noise A refined take on Williams   Fractals that helps   you   spot real reversal points faster . It calculates efficiently   on new bars, places   clear arrows, and filters   out clutter using volatility and   clustering logic. What   it does : Marks confirmed   swing highs/lows   that often act as support/resistance . Why it’s   better : Smarter visuals   + optional filters = fewer , higher ‑quality fractals. Scope-safe : Runs per chart /symbol
Bollinger bands Cross Detector
Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
Indicators
Boll inger Band Cross — Arrows   and Bands A clean, signal‑focused Boll inger Bands tool that highlights high ‑probability “reentry” and   “touch” events   with clear chart arrows. What it   does Plots Bollinger Bands   (Upper : Green, Middle: Orange, Lower : Red) in DashDotDot. Draw s a Dark Green Up Arrow when price re ‑enters from below the lower band. Draws a Dark Red   Down Arrow when price re‑enters   from above the upper band. Includes two   calculation modes to fit your strategy. Signal
ZigZag Lines
Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
Indicators
ZigZag Lines  is a professional-grade, highly optimized market structure tool that clearly identifies price extremes, swing highs, and swing lows. Understanding market structure (Higher Highs, Lower Lows) is the foundation of Price Action trading. Unlike standard ZigZag tools, ZigZag Pro features a stunningly clean aesthetic, native MT5 color integration, and automatic structural labeling. Key Features: Advanced Market Structure:   Automatically maps out   HH   (Higher High),   LL   (Lower Low)
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review