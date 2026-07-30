ZigZag Lines

ZigZag Lines is a professional-grade, highly optimized market structure tool that clearly identifies price extremes, swing highs, and swing lows.

Understanding market structure (Higher Highs, Lower Lows) is the foundation of Price Action trading. Unlike standard ZigZag tools, ZigZag Pro features a stunningly clean aesthetic, native MT5 color integration, and automatic structural labeling.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Market Structure: Automatically maps out HH (Higher High), LL (Lower Low), HL (Higher Low), and LH (Lower High) pivot points right on your chart.
  • Crystal Clear Visuals: The labels dynamically offset themselves from the candle wicks so they never overlap or clutter your price action.
  • Native "Colors" Tab Integration: We've built this to feel like a native MT5 tool. You can change the line style, line width, and label colors (Bullish vs Bearish) directly from the standard MT5 "Colors" tab.
  • Highly Optimized & No-Nonsense: Complex calculation limits are handled under the hood. The code is strictly optimized to be incredibly lightweight, ensuring it never slows down your terminal or clutters your settings menu.

Parameters & Settings:

  • Depth / Deviation / Backstep: Standard ZigZag depth algorithm settings for total control over swing sizes and sensitivity.
  • Show HH/LL Labels: Toggle the structural text labels on or off.
  • Label Font Size: Customize the size of the structure text (Default is 8 for a clean, subtle look).
  • (All visual settings like Line Color, Line Width, Line Style, Bullish Label Color, and Bearish Label Color are natively adjustable in the MT5 "Colors" tab!)

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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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5 (1)
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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