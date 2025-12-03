Bollinger bands Cross Detector

Bollinger Band Cross — Arrows and Bands

A clean, signal‑focused Bollinger Bands tool that highlights high‑probability “reentry” and “touch” events with clear chart arrows.

What it does

  • Plots Bollinger Bands (Upper: Green, Middle: Orange, Lower: Red) in DashDotDot.
  • Draws a Dark Green Up Arrow when price re‑enters from below the lower band.
  • Draws a Dark Red Down Arrow when price re‑enters from above the upper band.
  • Includes two calculation modes to fit your strategy.

Signal Modes

  • Reentry (cross_reentry): Previous candle closed outside the band; current candle closes back inside the channel.
  • Touch (cross_touch): Candle wick crosses outside a band but closes inside the channel.

Inputs

  • Bands Period: window for the moving average (default 50)
  • Bands Shift: horizontal shift
  • Deviation: standard deviations (default 2.0)
  • Price Type: PRICE_CLOSE / OPEN / HIGH / LOW / MEDIAN / TYPICAL / WEIGHTED
  • Cross Mode: Reentry or Touch
  • Arrow Pixel Shift: vertical pixel offset for arrows
  • Arrow Offset (points): price offset relative to high/low

Visuals

  • Upper: Green, Lower: Red, Middle: Orange
  • Default line style: DashDotDot (editable via input)
  • Up Arrow: Dark Green, Down Arrow: Dark Red
  • Colors and widths are fully editable in the indicator’s Colors tab

Ideal For

  • Mean‑reversion entries after volatility expansions
  • Visual confirmation of band reentries and wick‑based touches
  • Quickly spotting momentum fades at band extremes

Notes

  • Works on all symbols/timeframes.
  • Arrows are non‑repainting for closed bars; signals form on bar close based on your selected mode.
  • Arrow offsets are in points and automatically scale per symbol.

How to use

  • Choose your preferred mode (Reentry or Touch).
  • Set arrow offsets if you want arrows to sit clearly above/below candles.
  • Adjust band period/deviation to match your market and timeframe.

