Bollinger bands Cross Detector
- Indicators
- Ahmad Aghili Zadeh
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Bollinger Band Cross — Arrows and BandsA clean, signal‑focused Bollinger Bands tool that highlights high‑probability “reentry” and “touch” events with clear chart arrows.
What it does
- Plots Bollinger Bands (Upper: Green, Middle: Orange, Lower: Red) in DashDotDot.
- Draws a Dark Green Up Arrow when price re‑enters from below the lower band.
- Draws a Dark Red Down Arrow when price re‑enters from above the upper band.
- Includes two calculation modes to fit your strategy.
Signal Modes
- Reentry (cross_reentry): Previous candle closed outside the band; current candle closes back inside the channel.
- Touch (cross_touch): Candle wick crosses outside a band but closes inside the channel.
Inputs
- Bands Period: window for the moving average (default 50)
- Bands Shift: horizontal shift
- Deviation: standard deviations (default 2.0)
- Price Type: PRICE_CLOSE / OPEN / HIGH / LOW / MEDIAN / TYPICAL / WEIGHTED
- Cross Mode: Reentry or Touch
- Arrow Pixel Shift: vertical pixel offset for arrows
- Arrow Offset (points): price offset relative to high/low
Visuals
- Upper: Green, Lower: Red, Middle: Orange
- Default line style: DashDotDot (editable via input)
- Up Arrow: Dark Green, Down Arrow: Dark Red
- Colors and widths are fully editable in the indicator’s Colors tab
Ideal For
- Mean‑reversion entries after volatility expansions
- Visual confirmation of band reentries and wick‑based touches
- Quickly spotting momentum fades at band extremes
Notes
- Works on all symbols/timeframes.
- Arrows are non‑repainting for closed bars; signals form on bar close based on your selected mode.
- Arrow offsets are in points and automatically scale per symbol.
How to use
- Choose your preferred mode (Reentry or Touch).
- Set arrow offsets if you want arrows to sit clearly above/below candles.
- Adjust band period/deviation to match your market and timeframe.