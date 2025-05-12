Recovery Zone EA5

Hello all

Recommended Broker

For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a Zero Spread account is recommended.

Open an Exness Zero Account:

https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7


Smart Hedging Armor is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who seek a professional hedging strategy combined with intelligent trend analysis and advanced recovery management.

Instead of relying on traditional Grid systems that can expose trading accounts to excessive risk during periods of high volatility, Smart Hedging Armor utilizes an intelligent hedging algorithm that dynamically manages Buy and Sell positions. The EA continuously evaluates all open trades and intelligently closes the most profitable positions together with the worst losing positions whenever the overall basket reaches the desired profit target.

The result is a sophisticated recovery system designed to reduce floating drawdown while maintaining stable long-term trading performance.

🔥 Main Features

✅ Fully automated trading.

✅ Advanced Trend Detection System.

✅ Intelligent Hedging & Recovery Algorithm.

✅ Smart Basket Profit Closing.

✅ Dynamic Money Management.

✅ Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Optional).

✅ Built-in Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

✅ Advanced On-Chart Information Dashboard.

✅ Optimized for Hedging Accounts.

✅ Fast execution with advanced order management.

🛡️ Smart Basket Recovery

The EA continuously monitors all open Buy and Sell trades.

When the combined floating profit reaches your predefined target, the algorithm automatically closes the optimal combination of winning and losing trades, allowing the account to recover more efficiently while locking in net profits.

📈 Money Management

Smart Hedging Armor includes flexible money management options:

  • Automatic Lot Size based on Account Equity.

  • Manual Fixed Lot trading.

  • Adjustable Risk Percentage.

  • Profit and Loss protection.

  • Daily and Weekly Profit Targets.

  • Trading Time Filter.

📊 On-Chart Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays important account statistics in real time, including:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Spread

  • Daily Profit

  • Weekly Profit

  • Monthly Profit

📌 Recommended Trading Conditions

Timeframe

M5 (5 Minutes)

Recommended Minimum Capital

  • Minimum balance: $5,000 USD

  • OR use a Cent Account, which is strongly recommended for traders with smaller capital.

Using a balance lower than the recommended amount may significantly increase account risk due to the nature of hedging and recovery strategies.

Recommended Currency Pairs

Smart Hedging Armor performs best on high-volatility Forex pairs, such as:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • GBPJPY

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • Other actively traded Forex pairs with good market movement.

⚠️ Gold (XAUUSD) Warning

Although the Expert Advisor is technically capable of trading Gold (XAUUSD), it is not recommended for most users.

Gold is an extremely volatile instrument and can generate large price movements within a short period of time, which may significantly increase account drawdown and trading risk.

If you choose to trade Gold, please watch the setup video included in the product description and use the recommended Gold settings exactly as demonstrated.

Best Account Type

  • Hedging Account

  • Low Spread or ECN Broker

  • Fast Execution Server

Core Inputs

  • Auto Lots

  • Fixed Lot

  • Risk Percentage

  • Basket Profit Target

  • Basket Loss Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Weekly Profit Target

  • Trading Start Time

  • Trading End Time

  • Recovery Multiplier

  • Spread Filter

Important Risk Notice

Smart Hedging Armor is an advanced mathematical recovery system designed to improve trade management and capital efficiency. However, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account, and ensure your account balance is sufficient for your selected trading settings.

Why Choose Smart Hedging Armor?

✔ Intelligent Trend Trading

✔ Advanced Hedging Technology

✔ Smart Recovery System

✔ Flexible Money Management

✔ Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

✔ Professional Risk Control

✔ Designed for Serious Forex Traders

Protect your capital, manage risk intelligently, and let Smart Hedging Armor work for you with a professional hedging strategy built for today's dynamic Forex market.


Expert works in Recovery Zone
With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples
With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20
Control it according to the way you work
With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method
Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Deposit: 5000 USD
lot :0.01

It is possible to work with it on the standard cent account
Deposit: 500 USD
from this link
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 10 or 20 Digits brokers.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Step: Control the distance of opening trades.
LOT1  to  LOT20 :  Lot size control
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread is less than 8pips


Time Frame:

 M15 H1 Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01
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Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
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Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
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Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
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Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
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Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
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Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Эксперты
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Sniper EA – Эксперт по Скальпингу Золота для Торговли Трендами XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT4 — это современный Forex Expert Advisor для торговли золотом, построенный на точной логике, основанной на тренде, для стабильной работы даже в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Этот мощный робот для скальпинга золота сосредоточен на торговле XAUUSD в ключевые сессии, обеспечивая стабильный рост при строгом контроле риска и профессиональном управлении капиталом. С помощью умной автоматизированной стратег
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Эксперты
TikiPip EA – Полная стабильность с контролируемым управлением рисками Я разработал TikiPip EA для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность и ответственное управление капиталом. Он не обещает волшебных результатов, а предлагает стабильную ежемесячную доходность с контролем над рисками. Это надёжный инструмент, работающий 24/5, с адаптивным интеллектом на основе волатильности, позволяющим ему подстраиваться под любые рыночные условия. Посетите канал TikiPip EA здесь: TIKIPIP EA - КАНАЛ Проверьте
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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Egypt Station EA1
Samir Arman
Эксперты
There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Эксперты
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance Hedging Forex EA1 version   "8.00" I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/109 --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a begin
Hedging Forex EA4
Samir Arman
5 (1)
Эксперты
The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
Samir Arman
1 (1)
Эксперты
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The king Hedging Forex I work at a demo account https://t.me/hfmq4/105 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. M
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
Эксперты
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
My Friend EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past: This expert is a type of oscillator It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together It is preferred to work on the M5 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 arameters: Lot1
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
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Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
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