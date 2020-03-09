Trailing Master with Trading Buttons

Assuma o controlo das suas negociações
com Trailing Master.

Negociação inteligente e mais segura
Execute ordens de negociação sem esforço com controlos intuitivos,
e, em seguida, a EA irá gerir todas as suas posições de negociação.
Precisão na ponta dos seus dedos
Ajuste facilmente o tamanho do seu lote com os botões + e -, dando-lhe total flexibilidade na gestão das negociações.
Maximize os lucros, minimize os riscos
As funcionalidades TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) e TSL (Trailing stop-loss) ajustam automaticamente a linha SL para garantir ganhos e limitar os riscos em tempo real.
Negociação sem stress
Deixe que o EA trate das suas negociações fechando todas as posições de acordo com a sua gestão de rastreio predefinida — já não é necessário rastreio manual.
Comece hoje mesmo e negoceie com mais segurança!

Todos os estilos de trading, especialmente os scalpers e os day traders, requerem um Trailing Master.

Input Parameter

  1. Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
  2. Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
  3. Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
  4. Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
  5. Lot size : Default 0.01
  6. Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
  7. Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
  8. Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
  9. Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
  10. Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
  11. First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
  12. Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
  13. Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
  14. Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
  15. Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
    'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
    'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
  16. Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
    If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
  17. Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
    How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
  18. Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency)
    Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
  19. Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
  20. Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
  21. Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
  22. [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
  23. [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
  24. [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
  25. Sounds : Default : false.


Mais do autor
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicadores
* Devido à autenticidade dos dados para todas as principais moedas, — recomenda-se a utilização de gráficos ao vivo. O que é o UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Descrição em inglês: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 Descubra o verdadeiro pulso do mercado forex com o Pure USD & Euro Index — um indicador inovador que revela verdadeiramente a força e a fraqueza ocultas entre as duas moedas mais poderosas do mundo. Em vez de depender de um único par como o EURUSD, esta ferramenta mede o dese
The Seismograph Marketquake Detector
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicadores
O Detetor de Terremoto do Mercado  Sismógrafo. Description in English : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113869?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description How to use the Seismograph : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113869#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=52806941 Create an EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113869#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=52816509 Seja qual for a maneira como você negocia, você definitivamente quer evitar a entrada no mercado de baixa liquidez.- O
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
Indicadores
Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A2SR para MT5 Indicador: Oferta e Procura (S/R) Atual Automatizada. + Instrumentos de Negociação. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog Poderoso, Genuíno e que Poupa Tempo para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes + Objetos Compatíveis com EA. Principais Vantagens Níveis de SR Antecipado
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (61)
Indicadores
Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A. O que é A2SR ?   * É um indicador técnico importante (sem repintura, sem atraso). -- Orientação : -- em https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- e https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR tem uma técnica especial para determinar os níveis de Suporte (demanda) e Resistência (oferta). Ao contrário da maneira comum que vimos na rede, o A2SR tem um conceito original na determinação dos níveis reais
SR Key Breakout and Jump Levels
Yohana Parmi
4.7 (10)
Indicadores
Key Breakout and Jump/Fall levels. No lagging. No repaint. Trend line is useful for detecting pattern, which is intended for the triangle pattern, Support & Resistance lines, and as a breakout up or down line.  The trend lines are formed first before the price of the pair reach it. So it does not repaint.  Each line has a description, such as Support, Resistance, Current-Support as key breakout down, and Current-Resistance as a key breakout up.  Each broke out line turns into a new support or re
Trading Planner Semi Automated EA
Yohana Parmi
5 (7)
Utilitários
Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant. Overview Trading planner will make you act like professional traders in real markets. Before entering markets, they make a plan for their trades, screening out all opportunities in all time frames. Trading Planner can be used for all Time Frames (M1 ~ MN). Simply draw trendline as a trend and Support/Resistance . At this version , market opportunities will be taken by trendline using strategy of 1, 2, 3 . Simply draw the trendline by defin
Market Sentiment and Sideways level
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Indicadores
Ideally, this is we hope : The good numbers on news should make the related currency become stronger, and the bad numbers on news should make the related currency become weaker. But the fact is: The good numbers on news that has been written on the economic news calendar could not always instantly make the related currency become stronger. and vice versa, the bad numbers could not always instantly make the related currency become weaker. Before placing new position: We need to know which actuall
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Utilitários
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
