Trailing Master with Trading Buttons
- Utilitaires
- Yohana Parmi
- Version: 6.22
- Activations: 5
Prenez le contrôle de votre trading
avec Trailing Master.
Trading intelligent et sécurisé
Exécutez vos ordres sans effort grâce à des commandes intuitives,
et l'EA gère toutes vos positions.
La précision à portée de main
Ajustez facilement la taille de votre lot grâce aux boutons + et -, pour une flexibilité totale dans la gestion de vos transactions.
Optimisez vos profits, minimisez vos risques
Les fonctionnalités TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) et TSL (Trailing Stop-loss) ajustent automatiquement la ligne SL pour sécuriser vos gains et limiter les risques en temps réel.
Trading sans stress
Laissez l'EA gérer vos transactions en clôturant toutes vos positions selon votre gestion de suivi prédéfinie ; plus besoin de suivi manuel.
Démarrez dès aujourd'hui et tradez en toute sécurité !
Tous les styles de trading, en particulier les scalpers et les day traders, nécessitent un Trailing Master.
Input Parameter
- Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
- Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
- Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
- Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
- Lot size : Default 0.01
- Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
- Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
- Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
- Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
- Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
- First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
- Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
- Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
- Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
- Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
- Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
- Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
- Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency):
Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
- Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
- Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
- Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
- [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
- [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
- [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
- Sounds : Default : false.