Trailing Master with Trading Buttons
- Yardımcı programlar
- Yohana Parmi
- Sürüm: 6.22
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
İşlemlerinizin Kontrolünü Elinize Alın
Trailing Master ile.
Akıllı İşlemler Daha Güvenli Hale Getirildi
Sezgisel kontrollerle işlem emirlerini zahmetsizce yürütün
ve ardından EA tüm işlem pozisyonlarınızı yönetecektir.
Parmaklarınızın Ucunda Hassasiyet
Lot büyüklüğünüzü + ve - düğmeleriyle kolayca ayarlayın, işlem yönetiminde size tam esneklik kazandırın.
Karları Maksimize Edin, Riskleri En Aza İndirin
TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) ve TSL (Trailing stop-loss) özellikleri, kazançları güvence altına almak ve riskleri gerçek zamanlı olarak sınırlamak için SL çizgisini otomatik olarak ayarlar.
Stressiz İşlem
EA'nın önceden tanımlanmış takip yönetiminizdeki tüm pozisyonları kapatarak işlemlerinizi yönetmesine izin verin - artık manuel izleme gerekmiyor.
Bugün Başlayın ve Daha Güvenli İşlem Yapın!
Tüm işlem stilleri, özellikle scalper'lar ve günlük yatırımcılar bir Trailing Master gerektirir.
Input Parameter
- Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
- Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
- Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
- Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
- Lot size : Default 0.01
- Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
- Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
- Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
- Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
- Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
- First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
- Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
- Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
- Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
- Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
- Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
- Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
- Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency):
Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
- Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
- Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
- Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
- [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
- [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
- [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
- Sounds : Default : false.