Trailing Master with Trading Buttons

Übernehmen Sie die Kontrolle über Ihr Trading
mit Trailing Master.

Smartes Trading – jetzt sicherer
Führen Sie mühelos Handelsaufträge mit intuitiver Steuerung aus,
und der EA verwaltet anschließend alle Ihre Handelspositionen.
Präzision auf Knopfdruck
Passen Sie Ihre Lotgröße einfach mit den + und - Schaltflächen an und genießen Sie volle Flexibilität bei der Handelssteuerung.
Gewinne maximieren, Risiken minimieren
TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) und TSL (Trailing Stop Loss) passen die SL-Linie automatisch an, um Gewinne zu sichern und Risiken in Echtzeit zu begrenzen.
Stressfreies Trading
Überlassen Sie dem EA Ihre Trades, indem er alle Positionen zu Ihrem vordefinierten Trailing-Management schließt – kein manuelles Tracking mehr nötig.
Starten Sie noch heute und traden Sie sicherer!

Alle Handelsstile, insbesondere Scalper und Daytrader, benötigen einen Trailing Master.

Input Parameter

  1. Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
  2. Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
  3. Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
  4. Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
  5. Lot size : Default 0.01
  6. Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
  7. Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
  8. Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
  9. Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
  10. Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
  11. First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
  12. Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
  13. Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
  14. Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
  15. Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
    'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
    'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
  16. Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
    If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
  17. Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
    How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
  18. Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency)
    Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
  19. Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
  20. Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
  21. Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
  22. [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
  23. [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
  24. [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
  25. Sounds : Default : false.


